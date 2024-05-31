Fort Worth Wyatt baseball’s Quinlin D. Germany accepts position as Crowley’s head coach

Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt baseball made the playoffs for the first time in 52 years with head coach Quinlin D. Germany leading the charge.

In 2025, he’ll take on a new challenge. Crowley ISD named Quinlin D. Germany the next head coach of Crowley high school baseball.

Germany spent the 2024 season as head coach of Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt, leading the program to the playoffs for the first time in 52 years. The Chaparrals went on to the bi-district round, where they lost to Justin Northwest.

Crowley (4-23-1) struggled in 2024, winning one district game and finishing last in District 3-6A. The Eagles last made the playoffs in 2021, when they were in District 8-5A.

Germany has proven his ability to brings losing programs to newfound heights. When Germany took over Wyatt’s baseball program a decade ago, none of the players experienced a single win.

Due to the Chaparrals’ historic success, Germany was named the District 6-5A Coach of the Year.

He has been at Wyatt high school for 15 total years, also serving as an assistant on the football and basketball teams. Germany went to All Saints Episcopal High School and went on to Texas A&M, where he was a two year starter on the football team.

Wyatt Athletic Coordinator Zachary Criss has high praise for Germany, and it goes beyond his ability as a head coach. Germany was a vocal leader as Wyatt baseball improved its facilities and practice conditions.

“Coach Germany has a track record of success and player development that includes being student-focused and dedicated to making his players better on the field, in the classroom and in their community,” Criss said in a statement. “He will be missed and we hope and pray for his continued success. He’s forever and Chaparral and like family to me.”

Germany said he is excited to lead Crowley baseball into a “bright future.”

“I would like to thank Superintendent Dr. Michael McFarland, Athletic Director Greg Williams, Athletic Coordinator Carlos Lynn, Dr. Markeba Warfield, the Crowley ISD school board for entrusting me with this tremendous opportunity,” Germany said.

Germany thanked Wyatt’s players, which includes class of 2026 superstar Jorvorskie Lane Jr., Perfect Game’s No. 2 ranked sophomore in Texas.

“I’d also like to send a special shout out to all the players that made Wyatt the program it is today,” Germany said. “You’re loved. You will be missed. You’ll always have a special place in my heart.”