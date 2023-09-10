Fort Worth police ask for help locating missing 68-year-old woman

Police in Fort Worth are asking for help finding a missing 68-year-old woman last seen Saturday night, according to a poster shared on the department’s social media.

Lena Jezell Smith was last seen around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of 8th Avenue, according to police. She was wearing glasses, a black dress, black flip flips and carrying a black purse.

Authorities said Smith may be lost.

Anybody with information is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.