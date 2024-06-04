Fort Worth native has no regrets about her flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark

The Chicago Sky fell 71-70 to the Indiana Fever on Saturday, however little of the discussion after the game concerned the final score.

Instead, there has been non-stop conversation about a foul committed by Chennedy Carter on Caitlin Clark in the waning seconds of the game’s third quarter. Postgame, Carter refused to answer any questions on the exchange.

Chennedy Carter on the sequence with Caitlin Clark in the 3rd quarter: “I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions.”



Full clip: pic.twitter.com/4bRnyXgPjV — Matthew Byrne (@MatthewByrne1) June 1, 2024

After hitting a pull-up jumper Carter body-checked Clark on the ensuing inbounds and was called for a foul. After the game, some fans and pundits were outraged at the foul with some calling it an assault. Carter’s foul was upgraded to a flagrant foul by the WNBA on Sunday.

Carter is a Fort Worth native who attended Mansfield Timberview High School before staying in the Lone Star State to play collegiality at Texas A&M. Carter was selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft by the Atlanta Dream before being traded to the Los Angeles Sparks who would later release her.

Carter is averaging 12 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for the Sky.

Many also came to Carter’s defense pointing out that the play seemed to be retribution for an earlier elbow given to Carter by Clark.

Caitlin Clark delivering a “saintly” elbow to Chennedy Carter but somehow the Media types don’t talk about it at all. Why the double standard? Caitlin Clark likes to talk a lot on the court. What is she saying? Is it all appropriate?pic.twitter.com/ClcpUXVKJM — Archie_Tex (@Arch_E_Texture) June 2, 2024

Carter spoke with the media about the incident after the Sky’s practice on Monday saying she had no regrets and would continue to play hard regardless of who she’s playing against.

Chennedy Carter and Angel Reese chose to speak with media together following practice:

Carter said she has “no regrets”

“I’m going to compete and play 100% hard no matter who it is or who we’re playing.” @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/9rT0dMdrav — Jori Parys (@JoriParys) June 3, 2024

Carter and Clark won’t have to wait long for a rematch with the Sky and Fever playing again in less than two weeks at 11:00 a.m. on June 16 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with the game set to air on CBS.