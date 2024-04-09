Fort Worth native Blair Henley struggles against Texas Rangers in MLB debut with Astros

Houston Astros pitcher Blair Henley is a Fort Worth native who made his big league debut against the Texas Rangers on Monday — and it didn’t go well.

Starting in place of Framber Valdez, who missed the game with left elbow soreness, Henley didn’t make it out of the first inning, giving up five runs off four hits while recording one out.

Henley struggled with control, giving up three walks and hitting a batter that accounted for two of his five earned runs.

Henley played his collegiate baseball for the Texas Longhorns and was drafted by the Astros in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He played high school baseball at Arlington Heights, where he recorded three straight no-hitters on his way to being named a Rawlings-Perfect Game Honorable Mention All-American in 2016.

In the minor leagues, Henley went 4-10 with a 4.47 ERA from single-A to triple-A.