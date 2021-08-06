Fort Worth may rename White Settlement Road. What’s your idea for naming the street?
Some business owners along White Settlement Road have supported renaming the street for years, and now it looks like Fort Worth city officials are ready to make a change.
But those officials don’t yet have an official replacement for the name of the road leading from downtown Fort Worth to the suburban city of White Settlement — which was named after a mid-1800s settlers encampment that was near several Native American villages at the time.
So, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram wants to know what your ideas are for renaming White Settlement Road.
Submit your suggestions below, and we’ll publish some of the best ones.