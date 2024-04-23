Fort Worth-area track and field results: Which local athletes qualified for state?

The UIL regional track meets concluded on Monday following a postponement due to lightning on Saturday.

Here are the Fort Worth-area athletes who qualified for the state championship meet in Austin. First- and second-place finishers at regional meets automatically qualify for the state meet.

6A Region I boys

Southlake Carroll’s Zach Troutman and Caden Leonard finished first and second, respectively, in the boys 3,200 meter finals. Both were the only runners to finish under nine minutes.

Haltom’s Isaiah Kayembe secured the top spot in the boys long jump with a 23-09 mark. In the boys discuss, Arlington Lamar’s Evan Martinez finished first with an impressive 182 mark and Crowley’s Priest Ashe was second with 170-09. Martinez also finished first in the boys shot put finals with a 67-07 mark.

Chisholm Trail’s Matthias Leach finished second with a 47 mark in the triple jump.

In the 100 meter dash, Arlington Bowie’s Tavares Duckett II finished second with a 10.45 mark.

North Crowley’s Camden Hawkins also secured a second place finish, posting a time of 21.42 in the 200 meter dash.

Sophomore sensation Caden Leonard posted a time of 4:10.25 in the 1,600, delivering a first place finish for Southlake Carroll.

Byron Nelson’s Rodney Weatherspoon, Macavion Hill, Leo Almanza, Blayne Johnson took home the top prize in the 100 meter dash, and 40.99 was the winning time.

Southlake Carroll was the closest Fort Worth-area school to securing a podium team finish with 35 points. The Dragons finished fifth.

6A Region I girls

Keller Fossil Ridge’s NyKaela Mays secured first place in the girls high jump finals with a 5-8 mark.

In the girls long jump, Arlington Martin’s Caitlyn Cavitt came in second with a 19-1 mark.

Keller’s Melissa Tagorda placed second in the girls pole vault with an 11-6 mark.

North Crowley’s Indya Mayberry ran an 11.25 100 meter dash, setting the meet record and solidifying her status as one of the nation’s top sprinters. Bailey Johnson of Arlington Bowie came in right behind her with a 11.51 time.

Mayberry and Johnson also took home first and second, respectively, in the 200 meter dash.

Trophy Club Nelson’s Skylar Brazzell shined in the 400 meter dash, posting a first place time of 53.55 seconds. She finished more than two seconds faster than Allen’s Sahara Tasker.

The Byron Nelson Bobcats also placed in the 300 hurdles with Lily McDowell finishing second with a 43.39 time.

Trophy Club Nelson, the team that took the second overall team prize, continued its dominant run with a first place finish in the 4 x 100 relay. Bryce Brazzell, McDowell, Grace Berry and Skylar Brazzell were the runners.

Class 6A Region II Boys

Mansfield’s Zion Robinson secured first place in the high jump with a 6-8 mark.

Lake Ridge’s Isaiha also took a top spot for Mansfield Lake Ridge, placing first in the shot put with a 53-5.75 mark.

Mansfield also shined in the 4 x 100 relay, posting a second place time of 41.54 seconds. The record setting Duncanville team of Ayson Theus, Dakorien Moore, Brayden Williams, Caden Durham placed first with a 40.53 time.

No girls athletes from the Fort Worth-area finished first or second at the 6A Region II meet.

Class 5A Region I boys

Mansfield Timerview took the top team spot with 118 points while Justin Northwest secured third place with 46 points.

Timberview’s Michael Henderson finished first in the long jump with a 23-07 mark. Richland’s Aaron Brooks followed closely behind with a 23-02 mark.

Two athletes from Brewer took the top spots in the triple jump: Desmond Watkins and Brandon Clark Jr.

Mansfield Summit’s Travis Buhake finished second in the shot put with a 59-04 throw.

In the pole vault, Aledo’s Braylon Brown placed first with a 15-03 throw while Rylan Bethell of Joshua finished second with a 15-03 throw.

In the individual 100 meter dash, Grapevine’s Rondale Carridine took the top spot with a 10.60 time. Mansfield Timberview’s Tyler Madison followed closely behind with a 10.64 time.

Granbury’s Elijah Johnston placed first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 21.33 while Timberview’s Omari Mitchell posted a 21.35 time.

Justin Northwest’s Cooper Lutkenhaus secured first in the 400 meter dash with a 48.69 while Malik Franklin of Fort Worth Wyatt placed second with a 49.37 time.

Lutkenhaus also thrived in the 800 meter, seizing another first place finish with a 1:53.19 time. Mansfield Summit’s Eduardo Estrada followed closely behind with a 1:56.03 time.

Argyle’s Tyler Westrom, in the mile, finished second with a 4:21.90 time.

In the 110 hurdles, Timberview’s Alex Moore finished first with a 14.37 time. Burleson Centennial’s Isaiah Waters finished second with a 14.44.

Timberview continued its dominance in the 300 hurdles, taking both top spots. Cameron Bates posted a 37.35 for the Wolves while Alex Moore’s 38.05 earned him second.

Timberview also thrived in the 4 x 100 meter relay, taking the top spot. Nathan Tilmon, Brandon Gilmore, Tyler Madison and Omari Mitchell ran for the Wolves.

Timberview took the top spot in the 4 x 200 as well with Henderson, Madison, Harvey Scott and Mitchell leading the charge. Arlington Seguin took second.

The Wolves finished first in the 4 x 400 with a 3:18.55 time. Gilmore, Nye’gil Wright, Chance Collins and Bates were the runners. Justin Northwest took home a second place finish with a 3:21.98 time.

Class 5A Region I girls

Aledo and Burleson Centennial posted scores of 55 and 52, respectively and secured first- and second-place finishes.

Justin Northwest’s Levariya Pinder notched a second place long jump with a 19-00 mark.

In the triple jump, Fort Worth Arlington Heights Alleah Krote secured first place with a 40-03 mark. Mansfield Summit’s Dorie Davis finished second with a 38-02.50 mark.

Krote also took home a second place finish in the 100 hurdles with a 14.3 time.

Aledo’s Lauren St. Peters placed second in the discuss with a 154-11 mark. She also secured first place in the shot put with a 49-00 mark.

The Bearcats continued their dominance in the pole vault, and Taylor Hindman claimed first with a 12-06 mark. Argyle’s Peyton Berry took second with a 12-03 mark.

In the 100 meter dash, Burleson Centennial’s London Tucker posted a first place 11.74 time. Tucker also claimed the top spot in the 200 meter with a 23.97 time while Fort Worth Wyatt’s Jayla Ford claimed second with a 24.46 time.

The Chaparrals also had success in the 400 meter with Nia Trammell claiming second with a 56.46 time.

In the 800 meter, Burleson’s Kathryn Evans took the top spot with a 2:15.69 while Aledo’s Sofia Brandenburg claimed second with a 2:16.75 time.

Brewer’s Ki Rendon thrived in the mile, posting the winning time of 5:03.43, and Colleyville Heritage’s Natali Velasquez did well in the 3200 meter run, posting a second place time of 11:05.46.

Fort Worth Wyatt finished first in the 4 x 100 meter relay with the team of Ericka Wyatt, Jayla Ford, Javia Lane and Nia Trammell. That squad posted a time of 47.49 while Timberview claimed second with a 47.51 time.

In the 4 x 200 relay, Justin Northwest’s team of Nia Betts, Lyric Butcher, Kynnedy Tatum and Levariya Pinder took first with a 1:41.51 time while Timberview took second with a 1:42:28 time.

Burleson, in the 4 x 400, claimed second with a 3:59.05 time.

Class 4A Region II boys

Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis’ Angel Sanchez, a cross country state champ, placed first in both the mile and 3200 with times of 4:14.71 and 9:18.02, respectively.

Fort Worth Western Hill took the top spot in the 110 hurdles with Trishtan Willis recording a 14.67 time.

Class 4A Region II girls

Fort Worth Dunbar shined as a team, posting a 42 score as a team and securing a fifth place finish.

Peggy Carr of Young Women’s Leadership Academy claimed second in the discuss with a 115-1 mark.

In the 100 meter dash, Trinity Braziel of Fort Worth Dunbar took second with a 12.08 time. Teammate Kalani Lawson placed first in the 100 hurdles with a 14.03 time.

The Wildcats also thrived in the 100 relay, claiming second place with a 47.95 time. Alvarado finished first, besting Dunbar by .28 seconds.

In the 200 relay, Alvarado placed second with a 1:40.77 time.