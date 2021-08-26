Fort Worth-area high school football schedules in Week 1

The Guardian

Teams bet big on young quarterbacks in this year’s draft. And the NFL has shown a willingness to test young talent early in recent seasons Trevor Lawrence has looked shaky in preseason but has been hindered by a second-string offensive line. Photograph: Stephen B Morton/AP It’s an unusual year for rookie quarterbacks. Ordinarily, when a first-round quarterback steps into an organization, they do so in the midst of some sort of rebuild. The rookie is drafted to kick off a new cycle. And that’s th