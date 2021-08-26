Fort Worth-area high school football schedules in Week 1

Brian Gosset
Week 1

Thursday’s games

NON-DISTRICT

Fort Worth Chisholm Trail vs. Wichita Falls, 7 p.m., Memorial Stadium

Arlington Lamar vs. Euless Trinity, 7 p.m., Pennington Field

Azle vs. Keller Fossil Ridge, 7 p.m., Keller ISD Stadium

Keller Timber Creek vs. Rockwall-Heath, 7 p.m., Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium

Southlake Carroll vs. Highland Park, 7 p.m., AT&T Stadium

Garland Lakeview Centennial vs. Arlington Sam Houston, 7 p.m., Choctaw Stadium

Prosper vs. South Grand Prairie, 7 p.m., Gopher-Warrior Bowl

Fort Worth Arlington Heights vs. Fort Worth Wyatt, 7 p.m., Clark Stadium

Fort Worth Polytechnic vs. Dallas Hillcrest, 7 p.m., Franklin Field

Godley vs. Fort Worth South Hills, 7 p.m., Farrington Field Canceled

Dallas Sunset vs. Fort Worth Carter-Riverside, 7 p.m., Scarborough-Handley Field

Abilene Wylie at Burleson, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

NON-DISTRICT

Little Elm vs. Hurst L.D. Bell, 7 p.m., Pennington Field

Arlington Seguin vs. Haslet Eaton, 7 p.m., Northwest ISD Stadium

Granbury vs. Fort Worth Paschal, 7 p.m., Farrington Field

NRH Richland vs. Haltom, 7 p.m., Birdville FA/AC

North Crowley at Crowley, 7 p.m.

Keller vs. Abilene Cooper, 7 p.m., Shotwell Stadium

NRH Birdville vs. Keller Central, 7 p.m., Keller ISD Stadium

Trophy Club Nelson vs. Plano, 7 p.m., Clark Stadium

Dallas Skyline vs. Arlington, 7 p.m., Choctaw Stadium

Lewisville vs. Arlington Bowie, 7 p.m., Wilemon Field

Arlington Martin at Austin Lake Travis, 7 p.m.

South Garland at Grand Prairie, 7 p.m.

Mansfield Lake Ridge at Tulsa (OK) Union, 7 p.m.

Mansfield at Centerton (AR) Bentonville West, 7 p.m.

DeSoto at Converse Judson, 7 p.m.

Fort Worth All Saints at Tulsa (OK) Holland Hall, 7 p.m.

Midlothian at Fort Worth Brewer, 7 p.m.

Fort Worth Southwest at Saginaw, 7 p.m.

Justin Northwest vs. Frisco Memorial, 7 p.m., Ford Center

Colleyville Heritage at Grapevine, 7 p.m.

Broken Arrow (OK) vs. Mansfield Legacy, 7 p.m., Newsom Stadium

Jenks (OK) vs. Mansfield Summit, 7 p.m., Anderson Stadium

Fort Worth North Side at Lake Worth, 7 p.m.

Dallas Bishop Dunne vs. Fort Worth Trimble Tech, 7 p.m., Clark Stadium

Everman vs. Midlothian Heritage, 7 p.m., Midlothian ISD Stadium

Joshua vs. Fort Worth Eastern Hills, 7 p.m., Scarborough-Handley Field

Mansfield Timberview at Bixby (OK), 7 p.m.

Fort Worth Christian at Houston Cypress Christian, 7 p.m.

Kennedale vs. Decatur, 7 p.m., Eagle Stadium

Glen Rose vs. Springtown, 7 p.m., Porcupine Stadium

Alvarado at Graham, 7 p.m.

Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis vs. Dallas Conrad, 7 p.m., Loos Stadium

Fort Worth Dunbar at Wilmer-Hutchins, 7 p.m.

McKinney Christian at Fort Worth Lake Country, 7 p.m.

Arlington Grace Prep at Arlington Oakridge, 7 p.m.

Pantego Christian at Muenster Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Dallas St. Mark’s at FW Country Day, 7 p.m.

Van Alstyne at Boyd, 7 p.m.

Millsap at Bruceville-Eddy, 7 p.m.

Santo at Rio Vista, 7 p.m.

Weatherford at Aledo, 7:30 p.m.

Rockwall at Cedar Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei at Duncanville, 7:30 p.m.

Rowlett vs. Waxahachie, 7:30 p.m., Lumpkins Stadium

Frisco Rock Hill vs. Burleson Centennial, 7:30 p.m., Burleson ISD Stadium

Fort Worth Southwest Christian at Fort Worth Trinity Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Benbrook at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

Mineral Wells at River Oaks Castleberry, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Pinkston at Venus, 7:30 p.m. Canceled

Brock vs. Bushland, 7:30 p.m., Fair Park Stadium, Childress

Munday at Peaster, 7:30 p.m.

Grandview at Malakoff, 7:30 p.m.

Post vs. Tolar, 7:30 p.m., Indian Stadium, Tuscola

Saturday’s games

NON-DISTRICT

Carrollton Creekview vs. Fort Worth Western Hills, 11 a.m., Farrington Field

Cleburne vs. Houston Heights, 5 p.m., Waco ISD Stadium

Argyle vs. Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, 7 p.m., Allen HS

Grapevine Faith vs. Colleyville Covenant, 7:30 p.m., Choctaw Stadium

