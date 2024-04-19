Fort Worth-area 2023-2024 boys basketball individual awards: Player of the Year, more

It’s high school basketball awards week at the Star-Telegram, and we’re announcing the 2023-2024 boys basketball individual awards recipients.

Boys basketball Player of the Year: North Crowley’s KD Davis

North Crowley had another strong season, claiming the District 3-6A championship with a perfect 14-0 run.

Koreyan “KD” Davis, a senior small forward, led the charge for the Panthers, averaging 12.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game en route to being named the District 3-6A Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season.

North Crowley wing KD Davis (1) is the 2023-2024 Fort Worth-area player of the Year.

North Crowley head coach Tommy Brakel said Davis’ ability to guard any position gave North Crowley flexibility. He also credited Davis’ athleticism, saying he gave the Panthers energy with highlight plays and intense effort.

Davis was a Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A All-Region and All-State selection and a McDonalds All-American nominee. Davis received MVP honors at the McDonald’s Texas Invitational and the Raising Canes Key City Classic.

“He’s definitely worthy of his All-State status,” Brakel said.

Davis, in his freshman season, won the 3-6A Newcomer of the Year award. He followed it up by winning Defensive Player of the Year and, in his junior season, the district Most Valuable Player award.

“He has been a difference maker from the time he stepped in the door,” Brakel said.

Davis plans on playing college basketball but is currently uncommitted.

Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Keller’s Steven Ramirez

Keller basketball had an extremely strong season, winning the District 4-6A championship with a perfect 12-0 record and making it to the regional finals in Class 6A.

Steven Ramirez led the charge for the Indians, thriving in a key role following an injury to Brooks Bahr, a thre- star BYU commit. Ramirez averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game and was named District 4-6A’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Keller forward Steven Ramirez (10) is a 2023-2024 Fort Worth-area Offensive Player of the Year.

Keller head coach Zach Weir, the Fort Worth-area Coach of the Year, said Ramirez bought into the process of improving his game after his sophomore season. He said he put up extra shots, showed up early to workouts and dedicated time over weekends.

“I’m super proud of him,” Weir said. “He is a very talented kid. A very humble kid. A great teammate. And I believe people get rewarded when they work hard and put their head down and grind.”

Ramirez made all-tournament teams at the Dallas Mavericks Tournament and the Champions Basketball Tournament. He was selected to the Class 6A All-Region team as a junior.

In a competitive regional quarterfinal game against North Crowley, Ramirez scored a team-high 28 points. He followed it up with a 26 point performance against Lewisville in the regional semifinals.

Weir said Ramirez was “off the charts” from a scoring perspective.

“It was the efficiency in which he shot the ball,” Weir said. “He broke the school records for three point field goals made. He shot 44%. I’m so happy for him -- that the work is paying off for him and people get to see how talented he is.”

Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Haltom’s Kuol Atak

Kuol Atak made history at Haltom, breaking several school records and making the TABC Class 6A All-State team.

Atak averaged 22 points, 10 rebounds and 2.1 per game. At 6-foot-9, Atak shot 42% on three point attempts and attempted 10 per game.

Haltom forward Kuol Atak (22) is a 2023-2024 Fort Worth-area Offensive Player of the Year.

Atak Haltom single season and career records at Haltom in the following categories: three point makes, total points, three point field goal percentage and free throw percentage.

Haltom head coach Michael Hatch, at the end of Atak’s senior season, said he is unsure if he’ll coach a player as special as Atak again. Hatch said Atak is kind, coachable, likable and humble.

Atak was named the District 8-6A Most Valuable Player and will continue his athletic career at the University of Oklahoma.

Defensive Player of the Year: Eaton’s Lamont Stokes

Haslet Eaton (29-6) set schools records for most wins in a season, highest district finish and furthest playoff run. Head coach Tim Thomas said Lamont Stokes was a “huge part” of the historic season.

Stokes, the District 4-6A Defensive Player of the Year, averaged 11 points, four assists and three steals en route to being named to the TABC All-Region team.

Eaton guard Lamont Stokes (3) is the 2023-2024 Fort Worth-area Defensive Player of the Year.

“He’s got a motor,” Eaton head coach Tim Thomas said. “He plays almost the whole game. He always guards the other team’s best ball handler or best guard. He picks up full court. He’s fast and athletic.”

After losing four games in district play, Eaton wasn’t expected to make a deep playoff run. The Eagles, led by Stokes, defied the odds and made a run to the regional semifinals.

“He took on a leadership role,” Thomas said. “He leads by example. He does everything the team needs him to do. Whether that is getting on the floor for a loose ball, taking the charge or getting a steal. Whatever we needed him to do, he just always did it. He had the same expectations for his teammates.”

Stokes broke schools records with 137 assists in a single season and 11 assists in a game.

Newcomer of the Year: North Crowley’s Isaak Hayes

North Crowley’s senior class made a sizable impact in 2024, but the Panthers are in good hands with freshman Isaak Hayes.

Hayes, in his freshman season, averaged 10.3 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game. He was extremely efficient, shooting 41.6% from three point range and 81.8% from the free throw line.

North Crowley guard Isaak Hayes (11) is the 2023-2024 Fort Worth-area Newcomer of the Year.

Hayes, a member of the Raising Canes Key City Classic All Tournament Team, has an offer to play basketball at the next level with Kansas State. Brakel said Hayes elevates the play of those around him with elite play making and scoring.

“He has the potential to become a great basketball player, even beyond high school,” Brakel said. “A lot of the things that he does, his skill set -- it really translates to the next level.”

Hayes was named to the District 3-6A first team and was a nominee for the 3-6A Offensive Player of the Year. The young North Crowley guard has the ability to shoot from beyond the three point line, which gave his team more versatility.

Brakel said Hayes’ talents are “far beyond” his years, and said the average eye may not realize how effective he tends to be.

“Just having him on the floor and knowing that he can take and hit those deep shots,” Brakel said. “He really stretched the defense. You have to go out and cover him 25 feet from the basket. And when you do, that increases the size of the driving lane and everything else. ... It made us a lot better of a team offensively.”