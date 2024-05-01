Fort Smith gears up for ninth annual Steel Horse Rally

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Revving up for its ninth year, the Steel Horse Rally is set to ride into downtown Fort Smith this weekend, two days of motorcycle-themed festivities while also lending a helping hand to local charities and veterans.

The annual event is set to take place Friday and Saturday. The event plans to turn the heart of downtown Fort Smith into a hub of activity, featuring a lineup of attractions including a strongman competition, a parade showcasing vintage motorcycles, and a Cups and Cones motorcycle exhibit in collaboration with the Fort Smith Police Department.

Cap. Steven Creek of the Fort Smith Patrol Special Operations Division says Garrison Avenue from Fifth Street to Rogers Avenue will be closed off to accommodate the event.

“Biggest tip is for our bystanders or those driving through the area that even won’t be attending the event, consider alternate routes,” said Creek. “We’ve been working closely with our public information officer, putting a lot of tips and information out on our social media sites. We’ve got billboards posted out in the field where you can go to avoid the area.”

To assist drivers, detour routes will be established on Rogers Avenue around Garrison, as well as on North B and A streets.

