Fort Scott Tiger Baseball hosts annual youth camp through to Wednesday

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — Summer is here and you know what that means it’s summer camp time. Out in Fort Scott, the high school baseball team hit the diamond for youth camp in the area.

Tuesday morning, at Laroche Baseball Complex, the staff and players from the Fort Scott baseball program hosted a youth baseball camp for young baseball kids from ages six through 12. The camp gives the kids an opportunity to learn the fundamentals while also enjoying the game of baseball with some of their friends.

Every player that’s working the camp once was a little kid that would come to this exact camp, now it’s all full circle being the ones running the camp. Maybe one day these young kids will be in their exact shoes

The camp will conclude on Wednesday.

We spoke to a few about the joy this camp brings.

Fort Scott eighth grader, JJ Hill said, “When I learned of the high school players. Just being with these coaches and learning from them is a great experience. It can help you get better.”

Former Fort Scott baseball player, Cedrick Martin said, “I’ve been in this camp. It’s fun to work with these kids. I mean, being in this camp, it’s, uh, you can remember looking back up to high school players, and now that I get to be one of those. It’s a full-circle moment. It’s nice.”

Fort Scott assistant coach, Jared Martin said, “Our players, our high school players enjoy this as much, I think as much as our kids do. It’s an opportunity for them to give back. And our our young kids look up to these players like like they’re big leaguers, you know? So everybody enjoys this process.”

