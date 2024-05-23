Fort Scott Softball off to the Class 4A State Tournament in Salina

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — The state tournament is where champions are made. For the Fort Scott Lady Tigers softball team, they have a chance to bring home a state title as they are headed to the Class 4A State Tournament.

Wednesday afternoon, parents and friends came together to have a send-off ceremony for the Lady Tigers trip to the State Tournament in Salina.

Fort Scott dominated El Dorado 10-0 in the Class 4A Regional Championship last Tuesday to secure a spot in the state tournament for the second straight year. This team has the state experience from 2023, but also the heartbreak of falling short.

Junior shortstop Allie Brown and head coach Danny Renfro spoke about what it took to get back to the tournament.

Brown said, “You know, I think last year we ended with like just we were so sad because we went so hard. We were at 12 innings with the runners up and we just kind of brought that into this year and worked hard to make it back. And we hope to make it further than we did last year.”

Renfro said, “To win, to get today to, you know, to for recognition, for this group of kids. Very good athletes. Good kids. Huge for me. Huge for them. Huge for this community.”

The five-seeded Fort Scott will face four-seed Circle at Salina High School on Thursday, May 23rd at 1 p.m. in the first round of the state tournament.

