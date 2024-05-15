Fort Scott Softball Named as the 14-Seed in the NJCAA National Tournament

FORT SCOTT, KS — The 2024 NJCAA Division II Softball World Series Selection Show took place earlier this morning. the Fort Scott Community College Softball team held a watch party to see where they’ll be seeded.

Earning the 14-seed, Fort Scott will face off against 19-seed Bryant & Stratton.

After a stellar 39-17 season and becoming the Plains District Champions, the Fort Scott Lady Greyhounds are heading to the National Tournament for the first time in program history.

The winner of the matchup between Fort Scott & Bryant & Stratton will face 3-seed Murray State.

Fort Scott has had the best season in school history up to this point, including setting a new single season home-run record with 67 currently as a team.

The World Series is taking place in Spartanburg, South Carolina and will kick off on Monday, May 20th.

We caught up with the group on how it feels to be part of something special and make history as a program.

Sophomore Carolina Wilhelm said, “It’s like amazing because, you know, we’re having a record breaking season, no doubt. And it’s a team effort. We’re all in on this. Our coaches push us to the max and we like getting pushed. I think that’s what helps us get better. And it’s just it’s just been a great season, no doubt”.

Sophomore Maddy Cole said, “For me, it just means everything. I mean, that’s what we’ve talked about the moment we got here, I got here and Coach talked about at one time they only had a five game winning season and I was like, I wanted to change that and like, is nice seeing how much this program’s grown in the past few years. So it’s awesome. It’s even better because we’re all just part of family here”.

Head Coach Kae Lani Bryan said, “Definitely excited. Just to see our name up there means a lot and it means a lot to the past and present players. I mean, the players that came in and just built this foundation for our program, it’s exciting. I mean, it’s never been done before. And so I’m sure that there are a lot of people that are like, what is Fort Scott or who is Fort Scott? And so we’re excited to have the opportunity to go down there and create a little chaos and see what we’re made of”.

