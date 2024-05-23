Fort Scott girls Track and Field team sends seven athletes to the State Track Meet

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — Another Fort Scott athletic program is off to the state track meet at Wichita State University. This time the girls track and field team qualified in a few events for state.

Wednesday morning, the team loaded their vans as they had a send-off before their departure.

The Lady Tigers send seven total athletes competing in an individual or relay event.

Kylee Comstock will compete in the high jump on Friday, May 24th at 8 a.m. while Keegan Yarick will run in the 800 meters on Saturday, May 25th at 5:10 p.m.

The 4 by 800-meter relay group will run on Saturday, May 25th at 10:30 a.m. which includes Jocelyn Fess, Jill Belcher, Mesa Casper and Yarick. Meanwhile, the 4 by 400-meter relay will be run by Fess, Comstock, Sydney Pruitt and Yarick on Friday, May 24th at 12:45 p.m.

Senior Mesa Casper spoke about how it feels to represent the town of Fort Scott at the state meet.

Casper said, “It’s really special to get to this stage. I’m I’ve qualified for state six times and I just know that with the community we have, they support us so much and they always, you know, make sure we have treat bags and stuff like that and just that we can have the best experience.”

A reminder the state track meet is from Friday, May 24th to Saturday, May 25th.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.