Fort Scott Alum Drake LaRoche Set to Compete in Division III Baseball College World Series

BIRMINGHAM. AL — You might’ve heard about the Birmingham Southern College baseball team that is making national headlines after they punched their ticket to the Div-III College World Series, even thought their school is shutting down later this week.

One the players leading the for the BSC team is a Fort Scott alum whose dad is a former MLB player.

Junior Right-Handed Pitcher Drake LaRoche is one of the aces for the Birmingham Southern College baseball team.

He has an 8-3 overall record with an ERA of 3.21 and 66 strikeouts.

And yes, you may recognize the last name, because he is the son of former major league first baseman Adam LaRoche.

LaRoche had a good MLB career winning the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger award back in 2012.

He was also the head baseball coach for a time at Fort Scott High School, but now his son is paving way for his own legacy helping the Panthers reach the Division III CWS.

Drake and his team will play their first game in the College World Series without having a school to represent which is set to shut down later this week due to funds.

Although, the only thing on Drake’s mind is winning. Drake spoke about what it’s going to take for him and his team to be successful this weekend in Ohio.

Drake Laroche said, “Just just went in starting the series off with a win. I know how important that is for the team. Kind of set the tone. And so it’s really about winning. If you go out there and go five or six innings and give up four or five runs, but you come out and you’re winning the game, the number one thing for a starter right now is just put your team in a position to win. And so it’s not about the stats or anything that it’s just winning And so. Coming off that game, it was fun throwing a complete game. But again, we won and that was good and we move on to the next one”.

BSC will begin the CWS squaring off against #8 Salve Regina on Friday (May 31) with first pitch set for 4:45 p.m. at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio.

