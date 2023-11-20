Fort Myers Tip-Off's 2024 field to include Michigan, Xavier, VA Tech and South Carolina

The four-team Beach Division field of the 2024 Fort Myers Tip-Off was announced Monday with Michigan, Xavier, Virginia Tech and South Carolina making up the bracket.

Next year's event will run from Nov. 25-27 and will once again be held at Suncoast Credit Union Arena, located on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College. Matchups, game times and TV will be announced at a later date.

“This is an outstanding collection of teams that will make for a very exciting few days of basketball at the 2024 Fort Myers Tip-Off,” said Mark Starsiak, tournament director and vice president of basketball at Intersport. “Between brand name programs, All-Conference caliber players and experienced coaches, this will likely be one of the most intense, balanced and competitive editions of the Fort Myers Tip-Off we’ve had in the tournament’s young history.”

Michigan coach Juwan Howard talks with guard Kobe Bufkin on the bench Jan. 15, 2023 during a game against Northwestern at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

Since 2017, the four teams in the 2024 Beach Division have combined for one national championship game appearance, two Final Fours, three Elite Eights and nine Sweet 16 appearances. In 2017, South Carolina won a school-record 26 games en route to its first Final Four appearance. Michigan advanced to the national championship game in 2018, earned an Elite Eight bid in 2021 and made three Sweet 16 appearances (2017, 2019, 2022). Virginia Tech has made five NCAA Tournament appearances since 2017, including a regional semifinal run in 2019 when the team won a school-record 26 games. After missing the last three NCAA Tournaments, Xavier made a Sweet 16 run in 2023 under first-year coach Sean Miller, who is in his second stint with the program. The Musketeers also posted an Elite Eight finish in 2017.

The 2024 Fort Myers Tip-Off will also include a second, four-team Palms Division field. Those participants will be announced at a later date.

Here's a look at the Beach Division teams:

Juwan Howard, a member of Michigan’s legendary “Fab Five,” is entering his fifth season with his alma mater.

Michigan has appeared in 31 NCAA Tournaments, eight Final Fours and seven national championship games with one national championship

The Wolverines have appeared in the top 25 of the Associated Press weekly poll 438 times in program history, tied for 14th all-time

South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris works with his team against Mississippi during the first half of a first round SEC Tournament men’s basketball game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Lamont Paris is in his second season with South Carolina and his seventh overall as a head coach. He led Chattanooga to an 87-72 mark in five years with the program (2017-22), winning two conference championships and the 2022 SoCon Coach of the Year Award.

This year, the Gamecocks got off to their first 5-0 start since the 2016-17 season, the year they advanced to their first Final Four.

Xavier Musketeers

Xavier head coach Sean Miller watches his team face Jacksonville at the Cintas Center Friday, November 10, 2023. The Musketeers won 79-56.

Sean Miller is in his seventh overall season as head coach of the Musketeers, having served as head coach from 2004-09 before returning last season

Heading into this year, Xavier has recorded 27 consecutive winning seasons, which is tied for the fourth-best active streak in the nation, behind only Kansas, Gonzaga and Duke

The Musketeers have made 29 NCAA Tournament appearances and is one of only 11 schools that have reached at least the Sweet 16 seven times or more over the last 15 tournaments

Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young gestures during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

Mike Young is entering his fifth season with Virginia Tech after having spent 17 seasons as the head coach at Wofford. He was named Sporting News National Coach of the Year in 2019 after leading Wofford to a 30-win season and a No. 19 final national ranking.

With the Hokies, Young has guided the program to a pair of NCAA Tournament berths and the 2022 ACC Tournament championships

Overall, Virginia Tech has appeared in 13 NCAA Tournaments, including five of the last six.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Michigan, Xavier, Virginia Tech, South Carolina to play in Fort Myers Tip-Off