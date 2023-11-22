Fort Myers Tip-Off: National powers Tennessee, Oklahoma, Indiana headline 2023 women's event

Payton Verhulst shoots as the University of Oklahoma Sooner Women play the Wichita State Shockers on Nov 6, 2023; Norman, Okla., USA; at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Sisney-The Oklahoman

Tennessee, Indiana, and Princeton will try to shake off early-season losses. Oklahoma will look to build off a top-25 victory.

The four teams will find out if they can execute these goals when they take part in the women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off on the campus of Florida Southwestern State College.

Games start on Thanksgiving when the Volunteers play the Hoosiers and the Sooners take on the Tigers in the Island Division and wrap up on Saturday.

From left, Tennessee's Sara Puckett (1), Jillian Hollingshead (53), Tess Darby (21), Jasmine Powell (15), and Jewel Spear (0) talk during a break in the NCAA college basketball game against Memphis on Monday, November 13, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Tennessee (3-1) lost a tough one to Florida State 92-91 on Nov. 9 in a battle of ranked teams but bounced back with wins against Memphis and Troy. Stanford drilled Indiana 96-64 on Nov. 12 in another clash of ranked squads, but the Hoosiers (3-1) rallied with wins against Eastern Illinois, Murray State, and Lipscomb. \

Princeton (3-1) gave No. 3 ranked UCLA all it could handle in a 77-74 loss on Friday but bounced back to beat San Diego on Sunday. Oklahoma (5-0) bounced previously ranked Mississippi 80-70 on Nov. 9 for its most impressive win so far and beat Virginia 82-67 on Sunday.

The Tennessee women’s basketball team is coming off back-to-back Sweet 16 trips in the NCAA Tournament. Last year, the Lady Vols won 25 games for the second straight season, beat eventual national champion LSU, and lost in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Championship. About 95 percent of teams in the country would take that success and be ecstatic.

But they’re not Tennessee.

Tennessee's head Lady Vols' basketball coach Kellie Harper watches the game from the sidelines during a NCAA basketball game against the Memphis Tigers at the Food City Center at Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.

That’s the deal Vols’ coach Kellie Harper made. She understands the job as much as any coach could. She played point guard when Tennessee won national titles in 1996, ’97 and ’98.

“Getting back to the SEC championship was important,” Harper said. “I think we have progressed. But it’s a complicated thing at Tennessee. The expectations always are high. You’ve got to balance expectations as well as be excited about what we were able to do.

Harper played for legendary coach Pat Summit, who won eight national titles. While she didn’t win her first NCAA national championship until her 13th season and John Wooden – who won 10 titles - didn’t win his until his 16th season, Harper hasn’t shared that information with fans.

Not that it would work.

Tennessee guard Jewel Spear (0) runs past Memphis guard Raven Sims (23) during a NCAA basketball game against the Memphis Tigers at the Food City Center at Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.

“To have lived it as a player and to those following the program, you just understand what that means at Tennessee,” she said. “It always comes back to that. It’s just… different.”

The one-point loss to Florida State helped her explain to her players the importance of every single play. A learned lesson may come in handy this week.

“One more rebound, one more stop,” she said. “Sometimes, you’ve to be able to get that to win. It’s hard to get but you gotta get it.”

It may be a while before the Volunteers are at full strength.

Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson (2) before a game between Tennessee and Florida A&M in Knoxville on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Forward Rickea Jackson had 31 points and 17 rebounds vs. FSU, but hasn't played since last Monday because of a lower-leg injury. Center Tamari Key will need time to get back to her 6-foot-6 self after recovering from blood clots.

Not to say the Volunteers don't have plenty of options as Jewel Spear, Sara Puckett, and Jasmine Powell are averaging double figures for Tennessee.

Indiana, the No. 1 seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament before getting upset by Miami in the second round, got humbled by Stanford.

“It was just a good old-fashioned butt-kicking,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. “That’s what it looked like. I thought Stanford was terrific. And we had some good moments, but certainly you need a lot of really good moments to beat a team like that.”

Indiana's Sara Scalia (14) scores during the second half of the Indiana versus Eastern Illinois women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

The Hoosiers have balanced scoring, led by guard Sara Scalia.

Oklahoma jump-started its season by going on the road to Ole Miss.

Led by Payton Verhulst and Skylar Vann, the Sooners have five players scoring in double figures.

Payton Verhulst rebounds as the University of Oklahoma Sooner Women play the Wichita State Shockers on Nov 6, 2023; Norman, Okla., USA; at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Sisney-The Oklahoman

Princeton, which knocked off North Carolina State in last year’s NCAAs, is led by a 1-2 combination of Madison St. Rose and Kaitlyn Chen.

Two teams from the Dairy State – Wisconsin and Marquette – join Arkansas and Boston College in the tournament's other bracket, the Shell Division.

Wisconsin’s win over South Dakota State, which won an NCAA Tournament game last season, is encouraging for the Badgers. Marquette also has to be optimistic after topping a previously ranked Illinois squad.

Arkansas’ game with the Badgers will be the Razorbacks’ first against a Power Conference school this season. Boston College will try to bounce back after being thumped by a ranked Ohio State squad.

Combined, the eight programs boast 123 NCAA Tournament appearances and 79 conference regular season and tournament championships.

Fort Myers Tip-Off Schedule

When: Thursday-Saturday

Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Ticket information: womensfortmyerstipoff.com

Thursday’s games

3 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. Princeton

6 p.m.: Tennessee (11) vs. Indiana (9)

Friday’s games

2 p.m.: Wisconsin vs. Arkansas

4:30 p.m.: Boston College vs. Marquette

Saturday’s games

11 a.m.: Indiana vs. Princeton

1:30 p.m.: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma

5 p.m.: Wisconsin/Arkansas winner vs. Boston College/Marquette winner

7:30 p.m.: Wisconsin/Arkansas loser vs. Boston College/Marquette loser

Team Capsules

Indiana

Nickname: Hoosiers

Conference: Big Ten

NCAA Tournament history: Indiana has made nine NCAA Tournaments, with an Elite Eight showing in 2021 and a Sweet 16 in 2022.

Fun fact: Pat Knight, son of famed Indiana basketball coach, Bobby Knight, told Indiana coach Teri Moren that his father often watched the Hoosiers’ games.

Oklahoma

Nickname: Sooners

Conference: Big 12

NCAA Tournament history: Oklahoma has made 23 tournament appearances, three Final Fours, and reached the national title game in 2002.

Fun fact: The American musical ‘Oklahoma’ was made in 1955.

Princeton

Nickname: Tigers

Conference: Ivy League

NCAA Tournament history: Princeton has made 10 tournaments with first-round wins the last two seasons.

Fun fact: Princeton is one of the world's foremost research universities with connections to more than 40 Nobel laureates, 17 winners of the National Medal of Science and five recipients of the National Humanities Medal.

Tennessee

Nickname: Volunteers

Conference: SEC

NCAA Tournament history: Tennessee, which has appeared in all 36 NCAA Tournaments, has won eight national titles.

Fun fact: As much success as the women have had in the NCAA Tournament, the Tennessee men only have made one Elite Eight in their 25 appearances.

Arkansas

Nickname: Razorbacks

Conference: SEC

NCAA Tournament history: Arkansas has made 13 tourney appearances while making it to the Final Four in 1998.

Fun fact: The school has 4 miles of sidewalks imprinted with the names of its graduates.

Boston College

Nickname: Eagles

Conference: ACC

NCAA Tournament history: While BC has made just seven tournaments, it has reached the Sweet 16 three times.

Fun fact: During exam weeks, school officials bring in petting zoos and puppies for the students to play with.

Marquette

Nickname: Golden Eagles

Conference: Big East

NCAA Tournament history: Marquette has 14 appearances, seven NCAA wins but never has reached the Sweet 16.

Fun fact: Marquette's Raynor Memorial Libraries are home to the J.R.R. Tolkien Collection which includes original manuscripts and drafts of three of the author's most celebrated books — The Hobbit, The Lord of the Rings, and Farmer Giles of Ham.

Wisconsin

Nickname: Badgers

Conference: Big Ten

NCAA Tournament history: Wisconsin has made seven NCAA appearances and has won two games.

Fun fact: The University of Wisconsin turned 175 this summer.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Tennessee, Indiana, Oklahoma basketball teams headline Fort Myers Tip-off