Fort Mill midfielder Grace Sandler is Rock Hill Herald’s athlete of the week

Fort Mill’s Grace Sandler is The Herald’s high school athlete of the week.

Sandler, a senior, is one of the top scorers for the Yellow Jackets this season.

The Yellow Jackets’ senior midfielder scored four goals as Fort Mill beat Nation Ford, 12-3, in the first round of the 5A state playoffs, April 1.

Sandler also five goals, including the game-winning draw control and score, to lift Fort Mill to a 14-13, overtime victory against Byrnes in the second round of the playoffs, April 18.

Sander has 60 goals for Fort Mill (13-5) this season.