Fort Mill girls fall to Chapin, Nation Ford boys still to play in state lacrosse finals

Fort Mill’s girls’ lacrosse team struck first in Saturday’s SCHSL 5A state final but couldn’t recover after allowing Chapin to score 10 unanswered goals en route to a 13-4 victory at Irmo High School.

The Yellow Jackets opened the scoring, with freshman attacker CeCe Shia putting Fort Mill up 1-0 with 9:18 left in the first quarter.

After that, Fort Mill didn’t score again for more than 30 minutes of game time as Chapin used a 10-0 run to pull away and put away the Yellow Jackets.

“(Chapin is) definitely a great team,” Fort Mill coach Kirsten Terry said. “I think we just started off a little nervous and scared and when you start out nervous and scared against a good team, they’ll capitalize.”

However, Fort Mill didn’t give up.

Shia broke Fort Mill’s scoreless run with her second goal of the game with 56 seconds left in the third quarter to cut Fort Mill’s deficit to 10-2.

Sophomore midfielder Molly Bennett scored another goal for Fort Mill to open the fourth, but three straight Chapin goals in an 80-second stretch shut the door on any thoughts of a Yellow Jacket scomeback.

Shia completed her hat trick with a score with 1:14 left in the game.

Fort Mill returns a lot of key players to next year’s lineup.

Shia and Bennett were among the top scorers on the team, and freshman Catherine Bois was second on the team in assists.

“I feel like we have a lot of great players coming back and returning that have been on the field all year,” Terry said. “I think that we’ll be back next year for sure.

Fort Mill ends the season at 13-6.

Check back to see updates about Nation Ford boys’ lacrosse team as the Falcons take on Wando in the state championship for the third-straight season.