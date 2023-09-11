Fort Meade's Carson Montsdeoca knew he had something early on

Carson Montsdeoca knew he could play the game of football when he was at Hardee High School. But it was just a matter of someone giving him the chance.

Montsdeoca got injured his freshman year at his old school. And when he returned his sophomore year, he played in some backup roles and played defense. But he never got the shot to be the guy.

That all changed when he looked into the opportunity at Fort Meade.

"It was really the coaches over here that took me under their wing, and we did our 7-on-7 that really helped me a lot," Montsdeoca said.

This is when he started throwing dimes in that very same 7-on-7 scrimmage immediately following his transfer from Hardee High School in 2022.

In 2022 the Miners went 7-4, and Montsdeoca racked up 1,497 and 24 touchdowns. In the summer of 2023, the Miners won the Billy Deeds Polk County 7v7 Tournament thanks to the decision making and precision passing of the senior quarterback.

"I always knew I could do it. It was just a matter of somebody giving me a chance to do it, really," Montsdeoca said. "Instead of having to play outside linebacker, I wanted to go play quarterback, so I put myself in a better opportunity to do it."

Right ahead of the 2023 regular season, Montsdeoca was chosen as The Ledger's No. 1 quarterback in Polk County. And right now, he is delivering for Fort Meade thanks to his 7-of-12 for 117 yards and two touchdowns vs. the Lakeland Christian Vikings on Friday at home. His most notable play of the day was when he threw a sweet touch pass to Ryan H. Screen for a 73-yard touchdown pass.

The gunslinger said he attributes the refining of his sills to playing a top-notch defense in practice.

"It's really working against our defense, because our starting defense is out there every day in a 7-on-7," he said. "I just got to hit the layups. I struggled with that tonight (vs. fort meade)."

Montsdeoca had a fine game. But there were some misses, just the same as other young quarterbacks. Still, head football coach Jamalle Cornelius likes the trajectory his starting quarterback is on.

"He's a natural leader. I think that's the thing about Carson," Cornelius said. "He just has an aura about him that guys gravitate towards him. He's a winner. He likes to compete. For me, as a coach, sometimes it's tricky because you have a guy that's a leader and is hard. But at the same time, you got to coach them hard. And tonight was one of those nights. I felt like early in the game, he missed a couple easy throws. And I got him. And he came back and said, 'Coach, that's on me.' That the kind of guy he is. He holds himself accountable. But I'm proud of him. I'm proud of what he represents and what he brings to this team. He'll continue to get better and better."

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Fort Meade's Carson Montsdeoca discovers ability