Fort Hill's Breitfeller places 3rd at state tennis tourney; area schools win 4 medals

May 26—COLUMBIA — Fort Hill's Jovie Breitfeller placed third in girls singles at the Maryland Class 1A state tennis championships Saturday, and area schools took fourth in three other disciplines at the Wilde Lake Tennis Center.

Breitfeller defeated Amy Wanex (Cambridge-South Dorchester), 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the third-place match.

She fell to Lauren Toms of Williamsport, 6-0, 6-0, in the semifinal stage after winning her opening match 6-1, 6-0, over Juliana Kovalets of Fallston.

Allegany's Danica Knight and Maya Hare in girls doubles, Southern's Michael Nazelrod in boys singles and Southern's Ben Nazelrod and Shane Sisler in boys doubles all placed fourth.

Knight and Hare fell to Samuya Padha and Larissa Blair of Boonsboro in the third-place match, 6-3, 6-0.

"I'm very proud of how Danica and Maya competed and finished a strong season with a medal at the state level," Allegany girls coach Parker Preaskorn said.

They defeated Lackey's Nicole Aguila and Casey Klinger, 6-2, 6-1, in the quarterfinals Friday but fell to Alexandria Rockwell and Lila Moore of St. Michaels in the semifinals 6-3, 6-1.

"I think it was important for the girls to be able to win their region, a state match and compete with the different levels of competition down here to keep building for next year," Allegany boys coach Zach Rupert said.

Michael Nazelrod defeated AJ Fehsenfeld of North Dorchester, 6-1, 6-4, in the quarterfinals before falling to Nikhil Andhavarapu of Liberty, 6-1, 6-0, in the semis and Brandon Nguyen of Harford Tech, 6-1, 6-3, in the third-place match.

Ben Nazelrod and Shane Sisler bested Eric LaBuff and Jackson Krausche of Carver A&T, 6-3, 6-1, in the state quarterfinals and lost to Miles Fox and Cooper Baum of St. Michaels, 6-0, 6-0, in the semifinals and Mason Bauer and Luke Miller of Williamsport, 6-1, 6-4, in the third-place match.

Northern's Abby Weimer and Finn Roche lost in the mixed doubles first round to Sydney Mossman and Michael Mooney of South Carroll, 6-4, 7-6(6).