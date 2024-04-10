Fort Hill upsets Northern; Southern shocked by Tucker Co.; Moorefield loses to Pendleton

Apr. 10—ACCIDENT — Fort Hill had lost 22 consecutive conference games entering this year: The Sentinels have now won 2 of 3 after beating defending co-Area Champion Northern, 9-4, on Tuesday.

The Sentinels, with a 5-4 record, have as many wins through nine games as it had in the previous two years combined. Fort Hill was 2-15 last year and 3-12 in 2022.

Northern, which fell to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the Western Maryland Athletic Conference, hadn't lost to Fort Hill since April 11, 2013, when the Sentinels won 4-2.

It took a comeback performance after Northern took a 4-0 lead in the third inning. Devin McKenzie singled, scoring two runs, and an error at third base scored two more the next at-bat.

The Sentinels started to rally, scoring on an RBI double by Steven Spencer in the fifth.

Peyton Blocher singled in the sixth, driving in a run, and three more runs crossed home plate to make it 5-4 Fort Hill.

In the top of the seventh, two singles and an intentional walk loaded the bases.

Silber singled, Blocher drew a walk and Resh singled to make it 9-4.

Bobby Brauer went 4 1/3 innings for the Sentinels, allowing seven hits, two earned runs and four walks with two strikeouts.

Logan Vanmeter got the win in 2 2/3 shutout innings of relief, allowing four hits and two walks with a strikeout.

Spencer and Silber each had a pair of hits.

Kyle Broadwater pitched six innings for Northern, allowing five runs (two earned) on four hits.

Luke Ross, Liam Stewart and Jacob Chambers each had two hits.

Fort Hill faced No. 1 Keyser on Wednesday evening at the Hot Stove Complex while Northern hosted No. 2 Allegany.

Tucker County 4, Southern 3

HAMBLETON, W.Va. — Southern scored three runs in the final two innings but came up just shy of a comeback in a loss to Tucker County on Tuesday.

Two runs in the fourth and fifth innings from the Mountain Lions proved to be the difference.

The Rams (4-2) scored on a walk in the fifth and a hit batter and sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Southern loaded the bases in both innings but was unable to complete the rally.

The Rams struck out with the bases loaded on their final two at-bats.

Justin Robeson went four no-hit shutout innings for the Mountain Lions with five strikeouts and no walks.

Maddox Anderson and Alexander Lambert finished the game.

Lambert got the win pitching 2/3 of an inning.

Reece Tasker took the loss in 3 1/3 innings, allowing two hits, two runs and two walks with four strikeouts.

Brayden Upole and Jared Haskiell pitched out of the bullpen.

The Rams hosted Mountain Ridge on Wednesday moving the game up a day due to Thursday's forecast.

Pendleton County 8, Moorefield 3

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Pendleton County plated four runs in the third inning and tacked on three insurance runs late to beat Moorefield on Tuesday.

Pendleton County (7-2) took advantage of 10 Moorefield (5-4) walks and six errors.

Chase Owens tripled and went the distance on the mound, surrendering three runs (one earned) on six hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in seven innings of work.

Tyson Arnold got the start for Moorefield and took the loss. He allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings, though none of them were earned. Just one of Kail Greenwalt's three runs he gave up in 3 1/3 innings of relief were earned.

Catcher Alex Miller went 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs batted in for the Yellow Jackets.

Moorefield visited Musselman and Pendleton County was at Tygarts Valley on Wednesday.