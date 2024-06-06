Fort Hill repeats as boys basketball area champion

Jun. 6—CUMBERLAND — It was said before the season, and it was said at its end: Not many pegged Fort Hill as the area's top team in 2023-24.

Fort Hill showed its worth where it mattered, on the court, and defeated Allegany for the Class 1A West Region I championship and advanced to the state semifinals for a second season in a row.

Fort Hill (20-5) may not have had the individual scorers other teams had — senior Deshaun Brown, the area Player of the Year, was the lone player to average double figures — or the height, but it overcame those deficiencies with a brand of team basketball.

That bond earned the Sentinels a unanimous area championship for the second year in a row.

"Our kids, they battled all season long," Fort Hill head coach Thad Burner said. "Going in, I don't think many people thought we'd be in that position at the beginning of the year. You could see our team getting better every time out. The kids were gelling a lot better."

The area championship is Fort Hill's 12th in school history, putting it in a tie with crosstown rival Allegany for the most ever. The Sentinels' title a season ago ended a 15-year drought.

The area championship is decided based on the results of the final local sports media poll.

Fort Hill received all six first-place votes for 30 points, Allegany (20-5) was second with 23 points, East Hardy (20-4) third with 16, Frankfort (15-9) fourth with 14 and Mountain Ridge (14-10) and Southern (15-9) tied for fifth with three points each.

Petersburg (15-7) was the only other team that received votes.

The area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican).

Fort Hill's season could be characterized by one game.

After outlasting Allegany, 68-58, in the region championship game to win the season series over its rival 2-1, Fort Hill overcame a 20-1 deficit against Baltimore City's Lake Clifton to win 51-40 after a stunning comeback in the state quarterfinals.

Brown, who was fourth in the area averaging 19.3 points a contest and became Fort Hill's 10th Player of the Year after the season, scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter to close the Lakers out.

Before that triumph, Western Maryland schools were a combined 0-13 against Baltimore City schools at the state tournament all-time.

"In the second half against Lake Clifton and Allegany, we started beating guys off the dribble and creating turnovers," Burner said. "Creating turnovers kind of offset some of the issues with rebounding. There were times we were flying.

"It summed up our season. They got down 19, 20 points, but even at halftime, they never thought they were out of the basketball game. They truly thought that they could fight back and win."

Fort Hill's helter-skelter full-court defense became a necessity for its success.

The Sentinels' big man, Gavin Carney, was undersized at 6-foot-2 down low, though he battled averaging 9.8 points and 4.9 rebounds.

By speeding teams up, Fort Hill was able to mask some of those rebounding woes, which was made possible by the high motors of guards Gamil and Jabril Daniels and Steven Spencer.

Sophomore forward Liam Hamilton became a matchup nightmare on the defensive end, as an athletic 6-foot-3 forward stuffed the state sheet with 6.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals a game.

Jabril Daniels emerged as Fort Hill's No. 2 scoring option in the postseason and finished at 8.1 points per game, and Spencer and Landon Sensabaugh each added 6.9 a night.

Sensabaugh hit 36 3s to help stretch the floor, and Brown made 46.

Fort Hill was able to win at a high level by grouping one of the area's premier scorers with a collection of role players that came together by the end of the season.

It isn't surprising, then, that Brown was the lone Sentinel to make the first or second All-Area teams, though Jabril Daniels was an honorable mention.

Some coaches might view that as a slight. Burner views it as a badge of honor.

"We consistently had seven or eight guys play at a pretty high level," he said. "Other than Deshaun, who is going to step up today? Throughout the season, whether it was Gavin, Liam, Jabril, Landon Sensabaugh or Gamil off the bench. All of those guys collectively brought good points to the floor."

Developing team chemistry throughout the year was the most important thing to the Sentinels' success, Burner said.

It wasn't always easy.

"I've never quite been around a group like this," he said. "They weren't the best of friends at the beginning of the year, but they became as team-oriented as I've been around. There were times we didn't shoot the ball well, but they did a really good job of adapting as the game went on.

"Hats off to (assistant coaches) Nate (Simpson) and Gavin (Palumbo). That was the big thing. We have to move the ball on offense and have five guys playing hard on defense. It clicked for them at some point."

Fort Hill graduates three starters in Brown, Spencer and Carney as well as Sensabaugh, Cam Banks, Zylyn George and Braylin Rhodes.

With the success of the Sentinels' junior varsity program and feeder teams, and with how wide-open the area figures to be, Fort Hill will be a contender to capture a third straight area championship next year.

"We're moving in the right direction," Burner said. "There are gonna be kids that people haven't really thought about that are going to do some things for us. There are some quality basketball players in this program for sure."

Alex Rychwalski is a sports reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.