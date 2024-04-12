Fort Hill holds off St. Mary's; No. 4 Moorefield beats No. 5 Southern, 8-6; East Hardy falls

Apr. 12—CUMBERLAND — St. James scored three runs in the seventh, but the Saints rally came up short in Fort Hill's 8-5 win on Thursday.

The Sentinels (4-4) have won three straight after a 1-4 start.

Fort Hill scored four runs in the second, one in the third and three in the sixth.

Brynnan Wigger, Tatum Bishop, Alex Robertson and Nakiah Dunn each recorded a pair of hits.

Wigger and Dunn each drove in a pair of RBIs while Wigger also drew two walks.

MaeLeigh Plummer went the distance, allowing 13 hits but limited the damage.

Plummer allowed four earned runs and three walks with 11 strikeouts.

Mackenzie Griffith led the Saints with three hits while three others recorded two each.

The Sentinels head to Lavale Lions Field to play No. 1 Allegany on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

No. 4 Moorefield 8 No. 5 Southern 6OAKLAND — Moorefield plated five runs in the third inning to come back and beat Southern on Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets (9-3) also beat the Rams (3-3) on Monday, 6-0.

Southern scored four runs in the first inning and added another in the second to take a 5-1 lead into the third. That's when Moorefield stormed back thanks to a two-run double by Amber Williams, a two-run triple by Gracie Simmons and a wild pitch that scored the go-ahead run.

Moorefield tacked on insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings, and Southern scored one in the seventh but couldn't make up the difference.

Williams was the winning pitcher, allowing six runs (three earned) on six hits with three strikeouts and three walks in seven innings.

Bailey Schmidt took the loss for Southern, and Adeline Wilson tossed the final 4 1/3 innings out of the bullpen, allowing three runs (two earned).

Schmidt doubled twice and Wilson did so once. Schmidt and Rylee Bernard had two hits apiece. Bernard had two RBIs.

Moorefield hosts the Bub Riggleman Tournament this weekend. The Yellow Jackets face Lewis County on Friday at noon and Musselman at 4 p.m.

Southern is at East Hardy (0-9) on Friday at 6 p.m.

Martinsburg 12 East Hardy 4

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Martinsburg scored 11 runs over the first three frames to down East Hardy via run rule in five innings Wednesday.

Martinsburg took advantage of seven East Hardy walks and seven errors.

Addison Armentrout tripled and Madison Strosnider doubled for the Cougars. Martinsburg had just four hits, all singles.