Fort Hill alum Tavin Willis commits to Saint Francis

Jun. 5—LORETTO, Pa. — Fort Hill graduate Tavin Willis became the latest Sentinel to commit to a Division I college football program.

Willis will play for Division 1 Saint Francis, as announced by the football program on Wednesday.

Willis initially committed to the University of Pennsylvania over offers from Air Force and Alabama State.

After graduating from Fort Hill in 2022, Willis played a year at Lawrenceville Prep.

As a Sentinel, Willis was named to the All-Area team in back-to-back seasons, earning first-team honors as a defensive back in 2021 and at running back in 2022.

Willis is the third Sentinel to commit to a Division I program in the last two years, joining Southern Utah's Mikey Allen and Carter Hess who is heading to Fordham.

Willis signed as a defensive back for Saint Francis who play in the Northeast Conference in the Football Championship Series (FCS) level.

The Red Flash went 4-6 last season but are a year removed from a 9-3 record and a berth in the FCS playoffs.

Willis joins a loaded defensive back room with 19 currently on the Red Flash roster.

Of the 19 listed, only eight are upperclassmen. They have three seniors and five juniors.