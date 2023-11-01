Fort Defiance sweeps into the regional volleyball semifinals; Riverheads, Gap win

Fort Defiance's Savannah Crookshanks goes up for the attack against Madison County Tuesday, Oct. 31 in the first round of the Region 2B tournament.

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance is a win away from returning to the state tournament. Fort swept Madison County Tuesday night 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 in the quarterfinal round of the Region 2B tournament.

No. 2 Fort will host No. 3 Clarke County Thursday after the Eagles advanced with a 25-19, 25-17, 24-26, 25-21 win over Luray. The winner of the Fort-Clarke match will not only earn a spot in the regional championship, but also in the state quarterfinals.

Maecy Frizzelle led Fort with 13 kills and 13 digs in the win, while Ella Shreckhise finished with 21 digs and six kills to help Fort advance.

Although the coaching staff watched film of Madison, Fort coach Amber Pitsenbarger said it's difficult to know much about a team until you see them in person. Tuesday was the first time this season the two teams have faced one another.

"I always say film is really hard to tell how good a team really is," Pitsenbarger said. "They dug up a lot of our balls. They played pretty hard and gave us a challenge."

Fort got off to a quick 5-0 lead to open the match behind a pair of aces by Shreckhise, two of her six in the match. But Madison battled back to within one, 13-12. Fort regrouped and never lost the lead, stretching it to as many as seven before taking the win.

Fort Defiance's Maecy Frizzelle had 13 kills against Madison County Tuesday, Oct. 31 in the first round of the Region 2B tournament.

Madison finally got its first lead of the match in the second set, 5-4. The set saw four lead changes, the final one when Fort went up 11-10. A kill by Savannah Crookshanks tied the set at 10-10 before a hitting error by Madison gave Fort the lead for good. Crookshanks had another kill to put Fort up three and Madison could never get any closer the rest of the way, falling behind by a pair of sets.

With the third set tied at 2, Frizzelle's kill gave Fort a 3-2 lead, one the home team never relinquished.

"I told the girls before the game that this is regionals and every game is going to be a challenge," Pitsenbarger said. "That was my message to them, that we really had to stay up, really play our game. We can't get down against good teams."

Carley Ryder finished with 24 assists for Fort Defiance in the win.

Six of Fort's players are brand new to varsity this year. Pitsenbarger said she and staff went back and forth before the match on how much emphasis to put on the the lose-and-go-home reality of playoff volleyball. In the end, they settled on playing down that aspect and just letting the players enjoy themselves.

"Go out there, have fun, play our game," Pitsenbarger said. "That's been our motto. If we play our game, we'll be fine."

That certainly was the case Tuesday. Fort is now 15-4 on the season and has won 10 matches in a row. Fort hasn't lost since Sept. 25 and has only dropped one set since then. Clarke at Fort is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

In other Region 2B action Tuesday, No. 4 Riverheads beat No. 5 Buckingham in four, while No. 8 Stuarts Draft was swept by the top seed Central Woodstock. That sets up a semifinals Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Woodstock between Central and Riverheads. In its first season in Class 2, Riverheads is now a win away from the states. It won't be easy. Central is 21-1 on the season.

In Region 1B, No. 5 Buffalo Gap beat No. 4 Franklin 25-20, 25-10, 25-12. Ella Williams had 13 kills and Hannah Woolridge finished with 33 assists for the Bison. Gap's Caroline Alger had 10 digs and five aces, while Mea Shaver finished with 12 kills in the win.

On Thursday, Gap will travel to No. 1 seed Altavista, who swept Brunswick. That match is scheduled for 6 p.m.

More: Tiger mentality: Fort Defiance's Abby Lane a fierce competitor in cross country

More: Riverheads, Fort jockey for playoff position as football postseason approaches

— Patrick Hite is a reporter at The News Leader. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Fort Defiance sweeps into the regional volleyball semifinals; Riverheads, Gap win