Fort Cumberland sweeps opening doubleheader against Garrett

Jun. 5—MCHENRY — Fort Cumberland Post 13 opened the Legion Baseball season with a doubleheader sweep over Garrett County Post 71/214/208 on Tuesday at Garrett College.

Fort Cumberland outscored Garrett 20-0, winning Game 1 by 12 and Game 2 by eight runs.

Post 13 (2-0) was hitting early and often in both games. Fort Cumberland combined for 24 hits across the two games.

Post 13 combined for 13 hits in game one, led by Leuma Pua'auli and Carson Bradley.

"It was a great start to the season," Fort Cumberland head coach Brian McAlpine said. "Our pitchers were lights out. I don't think they had anyone advance past second tonight. They busted the zone all night long. Once we got rolling, we were hitting the ball really well."

The pair of Mountain Ridge graduates both had big days at the plate.

Pua'auli, who spent this school year at Lawrenceville Prep and will play college football at Division I Bryant University in the fall, finished 6 for 8 with four RBIs across the two games.

Pua'auli went 3 for 4 in each game. In Game 1, his first two plate appearances resulted in infield singles.

In the top of the fifth, with the bases loaded and Cumberland ahead 5-0, Pua'auli hit a line drive to right for a two-RBI single.

Bradley plays for Allegany College of Maryland and combined to go 5 of 6 with three RBIs and a walk.

Bradley doubled in the second inning, hit a ground ball off the mound for a RBI knock in the fourth, then singled to left in the fifth.

"He works hard, it's not just going to college," McAlpine said. "He's dedicating himself to this, he doesn't miss a day. I can't tell you how many swings he puts in a day."

Tyson Shumaker, Bryce Madden, Kohen Madden, Caedon Wallace, Myles Bascelli and Peyton Blocher each recorded one hit in game one.

Bryce Madden's and Blocher's hits drove in one RBI.

Garrett's (0-2) lone hit came in the bottom of the third.

Liam Stewart sent a fly ball to shallow center that dropped in for a hit.

"We knew we were gonna face two really good pitchers today, and they proved that," Garrett County head coach Phil Carr said. "I thought the big difference today was defense. They were very good, they made all their plays. We opened the floodgates in both games."

Allegany's ace and future Glenville State right-hander Bryce Madden showed why he'll play Division II baseball.

He threw a complete game shutout for Fort Cumberland, only allowing one hit and two walks with three strikeouts.

"He has four or five pitches, if they're all on, he's pretty unstoppable," McAlpine said.

Jared Haskiell went four innings for Garrett County, allowing six hits, six runs and four walks with seven strikeouts.

He stranded five runners including two runners in back-to-back innings.

Landon Yoder and Ryan Bird finished the game for Garrett.

In Game 2, it was a similar story as Post 13's offense was clicking.

Fort Cumberland combined for 11 hits with Pua'auli and Bradley continuing their fast start to the Legion season.

"There's a lot of experience coming in from last year," McAlpine said of the offense. "It's not overwhelming to most of them. This is kinda what I expected coming into the season, maybe not this lopsided of a score. But I knew we'd hit the ball, we have a bunch of hitters."

Pua'auli went 3 for 4 while Bradley went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Wallace, Bryce Madden, Kohen Madden and Bascelli all had one hit in both games.

Landyn Ansel and Josef Sneathen recorded their first hits in Game 2.

The hit by Sneathen, a Garrett College commit, came in the second inning.

He doubled past second base for a RBI that made the score 3-0.

Caden Long, part of Allegany's three-headed pitching monster and a Frostburg State commit, threw six shutout innings for Post 13.

He allowed one hit and four walks with five strikeouts.

"When he's pounding inside, he was sawing them off where they couldn't get the barrel," McAlpine said.

Bascelli finished the game, throwing a shutout seventh inning.

Robert Deatelhauser went the distance for Garrett County, allowing 11 hits and five earned runs.

He did not issue a walk and added a strikeout.

Garrett committed two errors in Game 2 and another in Game 1.

"I thought Jared and Robert both should've been in better circumstances than they were," Carr said. "I think Robert should've only given up three or four runs. Both guys didn't pitch terrible, our defense let us down for sure."

After Long went four innings without allowing a hit, Brayden Upole led off the bottom of the fifth.

He hit a chopper back to Long and beat the throw for an infield single.

"Caden was throwing a little harder, I thought we barreled up a few balls," Carr said. "They're both Division II pitchers, it was a tough day at the plate."

Last season was nothing shy of historic for Fort Cumberland.

Post 13 won the Maryland state title for the first time since 1976, defeating Wicomoco 7-6 in 12 innings.

They went on to win a game at regionals for the first time since 1934, defeating Berkeley Post 14.

Berkeley was the reigning West Virginia state champion at the time, but Fort Cumberland beat them 8-1.

"We're really building off last year," McAlpine said. "We're not rebuilding, but we did reload. I guess our goal is get back where we were at last year and make some noise there at the regionals."

Both teams are at home on Thursday.

Garrett hosts Buckhannon Post 7 while Fort Cumberland faces Hedgesville Post 60 at the Hot Stove Complex.

Jordan Kendall is a Sports Writer for the Cumberland Times-News. Email him with scores and story suggestions at jkendall@times-news.com.