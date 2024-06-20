Fort Cumberland edges Hedgesville, 2-1; Garrett County, Potomac Valley fall

Jun. 20—HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. — Landon McAlpine's go-ahead double in the seventh lifted Fort Cumberland Post 13 to a 2-1 victory over Hedgesville Post 60 on Tuesday.

Fort Cumberland (5-2) struck first in the fourth inning on a Josef Sneathen safety squeeze. Peyton Girardin leveled the score with an RBI groundout an inning later, and the score was locked at 1-1 until McAlpine's winner.

Caden Long (Frostburg State) scattered two hits over four shutout innings with two strikeouts as the Post 13 starter, and Steven Spencer allowed a run in two innings of relief with two Ks.

Landyn Ansel came on for the save with runners on first and second with nobody out in the seventh.

Post 13 recorded the first out on an unsuccessful squeeze play, and back-to-back hitters grounded out softly to Ansel.

Fort Cumberland impressed defensively turning two double plays. Carson Bradley threw out a runner at the plate from deep right field.

McAlpine was 2 for 3, and Myles Bascelli doubled.

Ein Wolfe started for Hedgesville and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with seven strikeouts and six walks in 6 1/3 frames. Kyle Rankin took the loss in relief, allowing an inherited run to score.

Fort Cumberland had brothers Bryce and Kohen Madden back in the line-up.

Post 13 has a Mountain District game at Garrett County Post 71/208/214 at Garrett College on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Fort Cumberland leads the best-of-10 district series 3-1.

Morgantown 6 Garrett County 5

MCHENRY — Garrett County had the winning run in scoring position, but Morgantown closer Tommy Montague tossed a flyout to hand Post 71/208/214 a loss Tuesday at Garrett College.

Garrett (6-4) trailed 6-0 after the second inning, but Ryan Bird and Jared Haskiell combined to toss five straight scoreless frames after.

Easton Rhoten notched a two-run single during a four-run sixth to get Garrett within one, and Ryan Bird and Kellen Hinebaugh led off the seventh with back-to-back singles before Montague retired three straight.

Leading hitters for Garrett were Bird with a double and single, Rhoten with two singles and two ribbies, Hinebaugh with two singles and Ben Lohr with an RBI knock.

Haskiell threw three shutout innings of relief on two hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

Morgantown was led at the plate by Wenkai Cambell (two singles, two RBIs), Dylan Travenski (two-run single) and Gabe Templeton (RBI single).

Garrett hosts Fort Cumberland on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Garrett College.

Berkeley 4 Potomac Valley 2

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Berkeley Post 14 scored runs in the fifth and sixth frames to outlast Potomac Valley Post 64 on Tuesday.

Potomac Valley trailed 2-0 after two innings before an Alex Miller RBI double and a JJ Charlton RBI walk tied the game.

An error on a Carson Boober two-out groundout gave Berkeley the lead in the fifth, and Landon Sifford plated an insurance run with a single in the sixth.

Boober, recently named West Virginia State Baseball Player of the Year following his senior year at Martinsburg, pitched three scoreless innings of one-hit ball in relief.

Shayne Sisler had a quality start for Potomac Valley, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits in five innings. He walked four and struck out one.

Blake Davis tripled and Chase Davis doubled for Potomac Valley.

Sifford hit a home run for Berkeley.