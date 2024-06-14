Fort Cumberland downs Potomac Valley, 7-3; Ferraro, McAlpine homer

Jun. 14—POTOMAC PARK — Sometimes it's just the other team's day, and one play in the second inning Thursday signaled it was Post 13's.

With Fort Cumberland already ahead 3-1, Parker Ferraro lifted a long fly ball to left field. A Potomac Valley outfielder was camped under it, and the ball clipped off his glove and over the fence for a solo home run.

Fort Cumberland hardly needed the help, and it put together a comprehensive 7-3 victory over local rival Potomac Valley Post 64 in American Legion baseball action at Memorial Field.

"That was the first time I've ever seen that," Mountain Ridge head coach Brian McAlpine said of Ferraro's fortunate blast. "I asked Parker if he wanted to keep the ball, and he was like, 'Oh no no no.'

"Our hitting was on tonight, we smoked some balls."

Fort Cumberland improved to 4-2 on the summer with the victory, and Potomac Valley — the West Virginia state runner-up a season ago — fell to 3-3.

The defending Maryland champs received another big fly, and this time it well cleared the fence in left field, by Landon McAlpine. The Salem University freshman's solo blast was part of a 2-for-2, three-RBI, two-run outing.

Myles Bascelli also had multiple hits, doubling and scoring two runs.

On the mound, Fort Cumberland gave the start to right-hander Leuma Pua'auli, a hero in last year's state tournament. Thursday's game marked the final for the Mountain Ridge graduate in a Post 13 uniform, as he heads up to Bryant University next week to prepare for the football season.

Pua'auli went 3 1/3 solid innings allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits with strikeouts and three walks.

"I wasn't sure what I was going to get out of him, but he gave me a good outing," Brian McAlpine said.

He left the game with a 6-1 lead in the fourth after RBIs by Caedon Wallace (Allegany College commit) and McAlpine in a three-run first, Ferraro's homer in the second and RBIs by Bascelli and McAlpine in the third.

Potomac Valley got two back soon after Pua'auli exited on an RBI knock by Uriah Cutter and a sacrifice fly by JJ Charlton, but that was the last time Post 64 scored.

Landon McAlpine, Pua'auli's mound replacement, settled in and passed the ball to Landyn Ansel, who pitched two scoreless for the save.

McAlpine's home run in the sixth inning, a no-doubter to left center, was the cherry on top.

"We just didn't hit the ball," Potomac Valley head coach Jeff Broadwater said. "Credit the other team, they came in and shoved the ball down our throat.

"Middle of our line-up, they ... took a lot of strikes. We had nine strikeouts. Not going to win games like that."

Ansel wasn't often used on the bump at Allegany with Bryce Madden, Bascelli and Caden Long frequently pitching deep into games, but he gave a preview of what's to come when he'll be one of the Campers' go-to guys next year.

The right-hander struck out the first four Potomac Valley hitters he faced, three on off-speed pitchers. Ansel appeared to be effective at disquising the ball with his delivery.

"He's sneaky fast for a little boy," Brian McAlpine said. "He has pretty good speed on his ball, but his breaking ball is something else. It falls off and it's pretty effective."

Potomac Valley used a pair of Hardy County's finest on the mound Thursday.

Moorefield right-hander Gabe Weese got the start and took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits in two innings.

Then East Hardy's sophomore ace Shayne Sisler got the call and tossed the final four innings, allowing two runs on five hits in four frames. The All-State second-teamer fanned three and walked none.

Fort Cumberland out-hit Potomac Valley, 10-6. Alex Miller (Moorefield) had a pair of singles for Post 64. Jacob Nething recorded a sacrifice fly in the first inning.

Potomac Valley catcher Logan Rotruck, a future WVU Potomac State Catamount, threw out three would-be base-stealers. Post 13 backstop Josef Sneathen, a Garrett College commit, also threw out one.

"We have four catchers," Broadwater said. "Over the weekend we threw out 75%, and we threw out 75% today. We have an outstanding defense. We're making plays out there. We just have to settle in on offense."

Fort Cumberland returns to the diamond next week with a road matchup at Post 60 at Hedgesville High School. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

"We're a little short-handed," McAlpine said, referencing the loss of the Madden brothers, who may be gone an extended period of time with a prospect team. "But these players, they're the best 18 players in the area, and I can win with any number of different line-ups."

