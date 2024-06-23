Fort Cumberland downs Garrett County, 7-4; Post 13 2 wins from district title

Jun. 22—MCHENRY — Garrett County gave Fort Cumberland five outs to work with in the second inning, and Post 13 made it hurt.

Consecutive errors afforded Fort Cumberland the game's first run, and with two outs, long after the inning should've been over, Bryce Madden drilled a two-run gapper and Carson Bradley scored him with a single one batter later.

Those four unearned runs proved to be the difference, as Fort Cumberland defeated Garrett County Post 71/208/214, 7-4, Thursday at Garrett College to improve to 4-1 in the Mountain District.

"I thought we played really well," Fort Cumberland head coach Brian McAlpine said. "I tell every pitcher when they enter, 'Let your defense play. They'll make the plays behind you. Just throw strikes.' I'm not too worried about strikeouts because the defense."

The defeat to Fort Cumberland (6-2) dropped Garrett County to 6-5 on the summer and 1-4 in district play.

The two local rivals play a 10-game series for the district title, meaning Post 13 is just two wins away from a third straight championship.

However, unlike in the previous two campaigns, the state has removed the Mountain District's automatic bid to the state tournament. The district champ will have to play a one-game playoff with the Western Maryland District runner-up.

That game will be played at a neutral site on July 22.

Last season, Fort Cumberland captured its first Maryland American Legion state championship since 1976.

Bryce Madden was a big part of that team, and he played a big part Thursday batting 3 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs, two runs scored and three stolen bases.

He also made the game's top defensive play, ending the first inning by making a diving grab from the shortstop position and firing a throw from his back to double off a Garrett runner at second base.

Tyson Shumaker was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs batted in, Parker Ferraro was 2 for 3 with a double, Kohen Madden singled twice, and Bradley and Landon McAlpine also recorded RBIs.

Fort Cumberland made just one error in the field, which netted Garrett County a run in the fifth inning, and Garrett County made four to gift Post 13 five unearned tallies.

"The second inning, Luke (Ross) should've been out of the inning, and we had the two errors and they took advantage," Garrett County head coach Phil Carr said. "We came in and earned two, and we could've easily been up 2-0 going into the fifth inning.

"It's kind of been the difference in the three losses we've had up here. Defensively, we have a letdown."

Ferraro was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs on four hits in four innings pitched with no strikeouts and two walks.

Garrett County clawed to within 6-4 in the fifth inning after Post 13's middle reliever plunked Jared Haskiell and walked Brayden Upole, both with the bases loaded, for a pair of RBIs.

Landyn Ansel saved the day. The right-hander from Allegany inherited a bases-loaded, two-out jam, and he threw a three-pitch strikeout to strand all three. He tossed two scoreless after for the save.

Ryan Bird had a pair of base hits and an RBI to lead the Garrett County offense, and Kellen Hinebaugh, Haskiell and Upole added RBIs.

Ross was dealt the loss, allowing six runs (two earned) on 10 hits with two strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

Robert Deatelhauser allowed an unearned run over the final two frames — an insurance tally in the sixth manufactured by two more errors.

Upole had a first-inning web-gem of his own in the opening inning. He made a leaping snag on a line drive from his spot at shortstop on a ball laced by Myles Bascelli to prevent an RBI.

Both teams are off until Tuesday when they meet up at the Cumberland Fairgrounds for another 6 p.m. start.

A year older, Post 13 is ahead of schedule compared to where it was at this point last summer. Fort Cumberland began its Cinderella state title run in 2023 with a 7-8 record.

Post 13 has won 6 of 8 games at the start of this summer.

"It's a lot of fun this year," coach McAlpine said. "It was fun last year, but from the word go it's been more relaxing.

"All around, we're playing some pretty good baseball."

Alex Rychwalski is a sports reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.