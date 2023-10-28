Fort Campbell's JP Perryman throws for 578 yards to headline Clarksville-area Week 11 football top performers
Here are the top performers in Clarksville-area high school football for Week 11 of the TSSAA season:
Ahmoyre Galbreath, Clarksville: Ran for a touchdown in a 58-0 win over Northeast, which sealed Clarksville's first 10-0 regular season since 1945.
Payton Langan, Clarksville: Ran for two touchdowns.
Isaiah Soto, Clarksville: Blocked a punt and recovered the loose ball for a touchdown.
Jamarcus Watkins, Clarksville: Returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.
Jack Wyatt, Clarksville: Ran for a touchdown.
Keshawn Dixon, Fort Campbell: Had five receptions for 198 yards and a touchdown in a 73-48 loss to Webster County.
Eric Greene, Fort Campbell: Had 84 receiving yards on three catches.
Maurice Moore, Fort Campbell: Caught 13 passes for 255 yards and five touchdowns.
JP Perryman, Fort Campbell: Threw for a school-record 578 yards and six touchdowns, completing 24 of 33 passes.
Jordan Bowser, Kirkwood: Caught three passes for 78 yards in a 24-21 overtime loss at West Creek, including a 22-yard touchdown reception on the final play of regulation.
Lee Buggs, Kirkwood: Threw for 147 yards and two touchdowns.
Gavyn Hunter, Kirkwood: Caught three passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
Trevor Newell, Kirkwood: Threw a 72-yard touchdown pass and caught the game-tying 2-point conversion with two seconds to play to send the game to overtime.
Braden Ellis, Northwest: Had three touchdown passes in a 43-29 loss to Dickson County.
Jordan Lee, Northwest: Ran for a 33-yard touchdown.
Ryan Carver, West Creek: Ran for 76 yards and a touchdown on seven carries against Kirkwood, helping the Coyotes clinch their first playoff berth since 2010.
Nathan Lucas, West Creek: Had an interception.
DJ McCoy, West Creek: Gained 69 yards on 13 carries and scored on a 15-yard touchdown reception.
DJ Swanson, West Creek: Threw for 44 yards and a touchdown. Ran for 110 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
Charles Woodworth, West Creek: Hit the eventual game-winning field goal from 22 yards on the Coyotes' drive in the first overtime.
