Forson declines contract extension

Omari Forson is set to leave Manchester United at the end of June.

The 19-year-old broke into Erik ten Hag's first-team squad last season, making seven appearances.

However, despite substitute outings against Manchester City and Arsenal, Forson has so far opted not to extend his contract at Old Trafford.

The current expectation is that he will go, with United set to receive a development fee.

It is understood there has already been interest in the London-born England youth international.