Forsberg, Washburn: Don’t count Boston Celtics out in the East

The recent trade sending Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks has sent shockwaves through the NBA, impacting the Eastern Conference landscape. While many expected Lillard to join the Miami Heat, the move to Milwaukee has changed the dynamics of the conference.

The trade has made the Bucks, who already had Giannis Antetokounmpo, the favorites in the East for some. However, there are questions about whether this move truly catapults them to the top, given the age of some of their key players and the departure of Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen. On the other hand, the Boston Celtics find themselves in a competitive position even though they face their own uncertainties.

Some league analysts are still quite bullish on Boston’s chances to win the conference, such as NBC Sports’ Chris Forsberg and the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn as they join host Trenni Casey on a recent episode of “Arbella Early Edition.”

Check out the clip embedded above to hear their view on Boston.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire