Forsbacka Karlsson gets a big chance centering Bruins top line

BRIGHTON -- Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson is off to a promising start with the Bruins, and he's starting to get the organizational opportunities that reflect his first handful of games.

The 22-year-old has a couple of goals in six games along with an even plus/minus rating in the kind of solid two-way play that was advertised before he hit the NHL level this season.

So now JFK is going to get a big chance at home on Friday night. The former Boston University standout will be centering the top line with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak as the Pittsburgh Penguins come to TD Garden for a Black Friday showdown. Forsbacka Karlsson stepped into the injured Patrice Bergeron's spot at Friday's morning skate, and Bruce Cassidy said they'll continue to feed JFK responsibilities and assignments as long as he's handling the status quo as he did over Boston's four-game road trip.

"He's had his hands full with where he was, and he's responded well," said Cassidy, when asked about Forsbacka Karlsson stepping into a big role. "Today we're going to move him up. Part of that is being at home where we can control the matchup a little bit. He might get a great one because there are not too many weaknesses on the other team. But it's also that his response was a very good one when we moved him up against Detroit.

"He played harder. He literally broke two or three teeth and kept on playing. I think he was in the right spot and he just kept on skating. Our lead message with him is that if he's skating then everything else is going to fall into place. He's a very good skater. He'll find the battles because the battles will find him, and he'll make his plays because he's moving. So we'll give him a little bit more and see how it goes. We can always switch that in-game."

Cassidy indicated another part of promoting JFK is getting Joakim Nordstrom back to hunting pucks on the wing rather than holding things down in the middle. Clearly it's going to be a challenge for a 22-year-old kid with just seven games of NHL experience when he might find himself on the ice against players like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

But Forsbacka Karlsson was often compared to Bergeron when the Bruins drafted him in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft, and he's shown that combination of smarts, skills and responsible two-way play in his short pro hockey career. So now he gets to walk in No. 37's shoes just a little bit and see what it's like to be his role model for a night, or more nights if things go swimmingly against the Penguins.

Needless to say this is what he signed up for when left BU for the B's organization, and now he's seeing those things come to fruition a couple of years later. The opportunity for points will definitely be there playing with elite finishers like Marchand and Pastrnak, but he'll need all the details and little things working for him to thrive in such a high-profile spot.

"Obviously they are two amazing players, so it's an incredible opportunity for me," said a smiling JFK, who was sporting some new dental work after two of his teeth were broken after he was hit with an errant puck during Wednesday night's overtime loss to the Red Wings in Detroit. "It's going to be a lot of fun to play with those guys. Every player in the league here is a good player, so you need to be able to defend against the best players in the league when they're on offense."

Perhaps the most promising sign in the early going with Forsbacka Karlsson?

He's also got some grit despite being far from the stoutest or strongest guy on the ice as a taller, leaner young center. Forsbacka Karlsson returned and played well after his mouth smashed by a puck against the Red Wings, and that showed a level of inner toughness that the Swedish import is going to need at the NHL level. He's also been more than willing to battle in and around the front of the net for offense and that's where his goal arrived against Detroit as he crashed the front of the net, won a battle with a Red Wings defender and then shoveled the loose puck into the net for a rebound goal.

Similarly his first NHL goal arrived after a Noel Acciari wraparound chance was denied, and JFK was there to clean up the loose change in front of the net. Those kinds of gritty goals are still eluding fellow young B's players like Anders Bjork and Danton Heinen at this point in their NHL careers, but JFK seems to innately understand the importance of some grit in the offensive zone.

"I think most of the goals are scored around the net, so if you're ever in a slump then you getter go there," said JFK. "Because that's where the goals are scored."

The 22-year-old Forsbacka Karlsson sounds wise beyond his years, and now he'll get the opportunity to see that hockey savvy play on the ice Friday night in a big spot against the Penguins after a promising intro to his Bruins career.

