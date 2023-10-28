Forreston's three-headed monster leads Rockford-area first round top football performers

The first round of the playoffs brought on another round of stars from the Rockford area, some from winning teams that will get another chance next week, and others from teams that are now done.

Here is a look at some of the top performers from the first week of the playoffs:

Forreston's three-headed monster

Forreston got powerful games from three different running backs, two of which had their first 100-plus-yard rushing games. The other had 97 yards. Owen Mulder led the pack with 118 yards on 15 carries, while Micah Nelson tallied 101 yards on 12 rushes with a touchdown, and Kaleb Sanders had the 97 but scored two TDs on 11 just carries.

High school football: Trio of backs get hot for Forreston as it barrels into second round of 1A playoffs

Connor McKibben, North Boone RB

McKibben was a lone bright spot on a usually potent North Boone offense that stalled on Friday. McKibben, though, had 160 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown, and he also had a catch for 18 yards.

North Boone's Connor McKibben stiff-arms a Monmouth-Roseville defender on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at North Boone High School in Poplar Grove.

Dylan Manning, Rochelle RB

Manning, a freshman, ran for 137 yards on only 11 carries in Rochelle's 45-14 loss to No. 6-ranked Wheaton St. Francis in the Class 5A playoffs.

Nico Bertolino, Belvidere North RB

Bertolino ran for 73 yards and a touchdown on only seven carries for a North offense that had five different players rush for between 49 and 75 yards. He also played cornerback on a defense that didn't give up a point until North led 31-0.

Joseph Brown, Belvidere North RB

Brown, who had missed all but two plays the last seven weeks with a high ankle sprain, ran for 49 yards and a touchdown and also made an interception, all in the first half before hurting his shoulder in Belvidere North's 38-20 win over Chicago Amundsen.

Braden Rogers, Stillman Valley RB

Rogers rushed for 61 yards on 17 carries, and he had two clutch touchdown runs (six and five yards) that helped propel Stillman Valley to the 21-20 win. Rogers also had 3 1/2 tackles on defense.

