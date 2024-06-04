Forrest 'enjoying every day' with Scotland

[SNS]

Having gained his first Scotland cap in three years after a stellar end to the campaign with Celtic, James Forrest discussed his return to the national side and recent form following the friendly win over Gibraltar.

Here's the best of what the winger had to say...

Did you think this moment would come again?

"Obviously I've not been in a camp for three years and you're getting a bit older as well. I've really enjoyed my football these last couple of months and I'm delighted to get the call-up and get another game for Scotland. I'm just going to enjoy every day I'm here."

Did you start to feel you had a chance in the past couple of months?

"Everyone was saying that to me, but honestly I was just focused on every game at Celtic. Then you obviously know the Euros are coming up and every Scottish player wants to go and be a part of it. I'm the same even though I'm getting older, you still want to work hard and play for your national team as much as you can and it was a great boost."

Would you feel unlucky not to make the final squad now?

"That's down to the manager. I think myself and a few others just need to come away, enjoy it and try and give our best. That's all you can do."

How special would it be for you to make these Euros?

"Obviously when you’re playing as a professional, you want to be playing in the biggest games possible, to be playing in the big stadiums against the best players, and I've managed to do that all my career. So I'm going to just enjoy the next few days and when the manager makes his decision I'll get on with that."

On playing on left wing on Monday...

"They’ve had a lot of joy playing a different formation. I can play in a different couple positions, I’ve done that with Celtic as well, so I'm just happy to play anywhere. Anyone will feel the same."

Does it feel like you've been away at all?

"I think maybe Angus Gunn was the only player I didn't know, so after the first day it was as if I hadn't been away. I've known loads of the boys for years and it's a really tight group so it just felt normal and it was good to be back training and playing with them again."

What was your reaction to being named in the provisional squad?

"Obviously I was delighted, it’s been a great few months. I've not actually been thinking about going to the Euros, I've just been thinking about meeting up, training and the couple of friendlies. So now I'll look forward to the Finland game and just enjoy the next few days."