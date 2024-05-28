Forrest determined to 'enjoy every day' with Scotland

James Forrest wants to take his electric club form onto the international stage as he looks to make Scotland's Euros squad.

The 32-year-old was a bit-part player for Celtic for the majority of the season, but broke into the side in March and didn't look back, scoring five goals in nine games as Brendan Rodgers' side secured a league and cup double.

"Even in the March international break, I was playing a bounce game for the ones that don’t go internationally against St Mirren at Lennoxtown," he said.

"It just shows you in football that if you keep working hard you get a chance and stuff can change.

"Obviously I’ve played for Scotland before as well, so it’s not anything new, but just the the way it’s happened I’ve not been in a camp for a few years.

"Scotland’s all about players that go there with confidence and we can feed off each other as well."

Scotland boss Steve Clarke will cut two players from his provisional squad before the tournament proper, but Forrest says he isn't looking that far ahead.

"How it’s been with Celtic the last couple of months, I think it’s going to be the same," he said.

"I’m just going to go there and enjoy every day, not even look to the Euro games, just look to the friendlies and just enjoy training and enjoy being a part of it. That’s when I’ve been playing really well the last couple of months.

"Obviously they’ve done really well qualifying and they’ve had a good tight group there. But I think I can add to that and help the boys as well and that’s what I’m looking to do."