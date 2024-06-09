Forrest could have swapped Celtic for Premier League - Lennon

Neil Lennon says James Forrest could have quit Celtic for a Premier League side, but stayed loyal to his boyhood club.

Forrest has made 493 appearances for Celtic with 109 goals and 103 assists for the reigning champions.

Despite not featuring much until the end of the season, the winger came alive to ensure Celtic secured the league title.

"Class is permanent, form is temporary and he's always had the class from when he was 18 years of age," Lennon said.

"He's the first one in the last one away. He's a quiet boy, does his talking on the pitch but he is class and he could've left a long time ago for the Premier League.

"I loved him as a young player, he was so dynamic. The beauty with James is that he can play with both feet, he has that dynamism and he's a brilliant finisher.

"Not only that but he scores big goals in big games. The impact he had for Celtic was huge in the last six weeks, he was really pivotal in them getting over the line."