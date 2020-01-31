Forrest carries Appalachian St. over Arkansas St. 71-64

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) -- Justin Forrest had 26 points as Appalachian State defeated Arkansas State 71-64 on Thursday night.

Forrest made 8 of 10 foul shots.

Hunter Seacat had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Appalachian State (12-10, 6-5 Sun Belt Conference). Adrian Delph added 12 points. Isaac Johnson had five assists.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Caleb Fields had 14 points and seven assists for the Red Wolves (15-8, 7-5). Malik Brevard added 10 points and seven rebounds. Jerry Johnson had 10 points.

The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Red Wolves this season. Appalachian State defeated Arkansas State 83-80 on Jan. 16. Appalachian State faces Arkansas-Little Rock on the road on Saturday. Arkansas State faces Coastal Carolina at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com