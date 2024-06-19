'Forrest can provide ammunition' - Celtic winger backed to face Swiss

James Forrest should be pitched in for his first competitive Scotland start in four years for tonight's crucial game with Switzerland.

That's the verdict of BBC Scotland pundits Neil McCann and Leanne Crichton as they weigh up the selection conundrums facing Steve Clarke, who is without suspended centre-back Ryan Porteous.

Celtic defender Antony Ralston endured a torrid evening at right wing-back in the opening 5-1 defeat by Germany and winger Forrest, 32, is in contention to replace his club-mate against the Swiss.

McCann said: "I'd bring Grant Hanley into the middle, move Jack Hendry to the right, and Kieran Tierney to the left of the back three.

"On the right, I'd go quite aggressive. I've done it myself and used a winger as a wing-back. You can do it if you've got guys in the right centre-back position who are good enough and quick enough to cope with playing a slightly more aggressive forward player.

"For me, that right wing-back is James Forrest. He's better coming inside, but if we can have him having a go at Michel Aebischer... he scored and created a goal against Hungary, but he's a left-footed right wing-back.

"If we can get Forrest going at him on his left foot on the outside, it might give us ammunition."

Crichton added: "Clarke is renowned for being loyal and consistent with his team selection, so I don't see too much changing.

"Hanley will come in and replace Porteous. Potentially you might see a change at right wing-back because there's been a lot of noise made about that.

"Through no fault of his own, I don't think Ralston has played enough games this season to merit playing back-to-back games. So you might get Forrest going in there, which I'd not object to."

