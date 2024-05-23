Forrest aiming to make more Scotland memories at Euros

James Forrest says he's looking to make more memories with Scotland after being named in the provisional squad for the Euros.

The winger's incredible end-of-season form caught the eye of national team boss Steve Clarke, who praised the 32-year-old as a role model to young footballers.

Forrest, whose previous most recent call-up came in 2021, says he's reaping the benefits for a successful period with Celtic.

"It's a massive bonus after the last couple of months," he told club media. "It's a great experience to go away with the national team for the Euros.

"I know most of the boys in the squad even though it's been a few years since I've been in the squad. I'm really looking forward to it.

"People were talking and asking me questions, but I've just loved the last couple of months. I've been really enjoying my football. You reap rewards with the national team.

"I've always loved it. You do well for Celtic and you get in. I've got a lot of memories playing for Scotland. Hopefully I can make another memory in the summer."