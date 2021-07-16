Formula One unveils concept car based around new regulations being introduced next year

Formula One on Thursday unveiled a concept car based around new regulations being introduced next year.

Why it matters: The new regulations, which were supposed to be introduced this year but were delayed due to the pandemic, are aimed at creating closer, more dramatic races.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Current F1 cars only retain 55% of their total downforce once they're within a car's length of the car in front, making it difficult to remain close through high-speed corners.

Simulations suggest that number will increase to 86% with the new design, which means tighter wheel-to-wheel racing.

Speaking of new ... F1 will debut a 100-kilometer sprint race on Saturday at England's Silverstone Circuit ahead of Sunday's British Grand Prix.

Grand prix starting positions are usually determined by fastest-lap qualifiers. But this weekend, they'll be determined by the results of "The Sprint."

The top three finishers in the sprint will also earn points (three for first place, two for second, one for third).

The big picture: F1's popularity is soaring — particularly in the U.S. — thanks to the über-compelling Netflix series, "Drive to Survive." With new cars and a new qualifying format, F1 is seizing the moment in hopes of attracting even more fans.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.