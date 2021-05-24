Formula One bosses will try and make changes to Monaco circuit – Ross Brawn

Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent, Monaco
·3 min read
Formula One chief Ross Brawn says the sport will seek changes to the Monaco Grand Prix circuit following Sunday’s procession in the principality.

Max Verstappen led virtually every lap on the streets of Monte Carlo to knock Lewis Hamilton off the world championship summit.

But the 78-lap race will be forgotten in a hurry following the lack of on-track action.

Max Verstappen held on to his lead throughout the race
Max Verstappen held on to his lead throughout the race (Luca Bruno/AP)

Despite being considered as the grandest race on the F1 calendar, the two-mile course has remain largely unchanged from the first grand prix staged in 1929, and some have claimed it is no longer fit for purpose in its current guise.

“It is Monaco and we have had a cursory look at it with nothing obvious, but we will keep trying,” said F1 motorsport boss Brawn.

“It is a brilliant event with massive history, massive atmosphere and it is a race that everyone wants to win, but we all know the limitations of the track.

“People often say why don’t you change the tyre strategy, or things like that, but the teams adapt.

Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz (second left) and Lando Norris (right) climbed the podium
Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz (second left) and Lando Norris (right) climbed the podium (Sebastien Nogier/Pool via AP)

“We saw it in Singapore a few years ago when the tyres were very soft, the guys just drove very slowly so the pack was close and nobody could pit. The teams find tactics to overcome it.

“You need to avoid the sort of trickery – having bits that you have to go on several times a race, or in some racing series where you have to divert and go through an overtaking area – I don’t think we should do any of that. But we will certainly look at the track.

“It will not be the first time that someone has tried to make changes and nobody has got anywhere so far, but we do have tools now, our simulation tool for example, and our people will certainly see if there is something we can do.”

Alterations to the circuit will require the full support of the Automobile Club de Monaco.

Hamilton endured a frustrating afternoon
Hamilton endured a frustrating afternoon (Luca Bruno/AP)

Hamilton, who finished seventh on an off-colour weekend for the world champion and his Mercedes team, renewed his call for changes to be made to the Monte Carlo layout.

“I am glad the race is over because it was the longest race,” said the Briton, who is now four points adrift of Verstappen in his pursuit of an eighth title.

“I have been saying time and time again, it doesn’t matter what position you are in, this track is not fun to race on because you don’t see any overtaking and you cannot follow.

“It is great when you win but even when you are leading and far ahead it is also boring so I am sure for Max it was a pretty chilled afternoon for him.”

