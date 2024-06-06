Formula E’s return to Portland kicks off with Gigantic Brewing beer collab

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Of the many fun Portland activities set to unfold this summer, racing fanatics can take solace in the fact that Formula E is returning to the Portland International Raceway at the end of this month for two full days of motorsport spectacle.

However, you don’t have to wait weeks to get the celebrations started as there’s an event involving a local craft brewery to kick things off on Friday.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Gigantic Brewery Taproom (located at 5224 SE 26th Ave.) will host a celebration of their newest beer, “It’s On IPA,” a limited edition brew in collaboration with Formula E.

Investigation underway as woman’s death linked to barn fire in Ridgefield

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Formula E to bring this unique beer to life ahead of the upcoming Hankook Portland E-Prix,” said Gigantic Brewing’s Brewmaster Ben Love. “The ‘It’s On IPA’ is a perfect blend of Portland’s vibrant craft beer culture and the high-energy spirit of Formula E. We look forward to celebrating the return of electric racing to Oregon with our fans in such a dynamic and flavorful way.”

Touted as a citrusy, tropical drink with “a tantalizing hint of darkness,” the “It’s On IPA” launch will include a Formula E show car on display as well as food and drinks available.

The ABBA FIA Formula World Championship will arrive in Portland for Rounds 14 and 15 at Portland International Raceway on June 29 and June 30 after the competition first debuted in the Rose City last year. Tickets and more information about the all-electric racing can be found on Race Portland’s website.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.