Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Rachit Thukral
·3 min read

Racing Point's Lance Stroll will start the race from pole position following a wild qualifying session in treacherous conditions at Istanbul. Max Verstappen will line up alongside Stroll, ahead of the second Racing Point of Sergio Perez.

When is the Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix? 

The Turkish Grand Prix will be held on November 15 at Intercity Istanbul Park.

Date: Sunday, November 15, 2020  Start time: 1:10pm local time / 11:10am CET / 10:10am GMT / 5:10am ET / 2:10am PT / 7:10pm JST / 8:10pm AEST / 3:40pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the Turkish Grand Prix?

The Turkish Grand Prix will be broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe: Sky TV has the exclusive rights for Formula 1 broadcast in the UK and Italy. Movistar F1 will broadcast the race in Spain. Viewers in France can tune into Canal+.

North America: The Turkish GP will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where the race will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live coverage in Japan. 

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage from Istanbul to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show the race in New Zealand.

Can I stream the Turkish Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

Weather forecast for the Turkish Grand Prix

Current forecast suggests a cloudy day at Istanbul, with 51% chance of rain an hour before the race start.

Starting grid for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

1

Canada
Canada

Lance Stroll

Racing Point-BWT Mercedes RP20
Racing Point-BWT Mercedes RP20

Racing Point

1'47.765

2

Netherlands
Netherlands

Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16
Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16

Red Bull

1'48.055

0.290

3

Mexico
Mexico

Sergio Perez

Racing Point-BWT Mercedes RP20
Racing Point-BWT Mercedes RP20

Racing Point

1'49.321

1.556

4

Thailand
Thailand

Alex Albon

Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16
Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16

Red Bull

1'50.448

2.683

5

Australia
Australia

Daniel Ricciardo

Renault R.S.20
Renault R.S.20

Renault

1'51.595

3.830

6

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+
Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+

Mercedes

1'52.560

4.795

7

France
France

Esteban Ocon

Renault R.S.20
Renault R.S.20

Renault

1'52.622

4.857

8

Finland
Finland

Kimi Raikkonen

Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari C39
Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari C39

Alfa Romeo

1'52.745

4.980

9

Finland
Finland

Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+
Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+

Mercedes

1'53.258

5.493

10

Italy
Italy

Antonio Giovinazzi

Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari C39
Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari C39

Alfa Romeo

1'57.226

9.461

11

Germany
Germany

Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari SF1000
Ferrari SF1000

Ferrari

1'55.169

7.404

12

Monaco
Monaco

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari SF1000
Ferrari SF1000

Ferrari

1'56.696

8.931

13

France
France

Pierre Gasly

AlphaTauri-Honda AT01
AlphaTauri-Honda AT01

AlphaTauri

1'58.556

10.791

14

Denmark
Denmark

Kevin Magnussen

Haas-Ferrari VF-20
Haas-Ferrari VF-20

Haas

2'08.007

20.242

15

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Lando Norris

McLaren-Renault MCL35
McLaren-Renault MCL35

McLaren

1'54.945

7.180

16

Spain
Spain

Carlos Sainz Jr.

McLaren-Renault MCL35
McLaren-Renault MCL35

McLaren

1'55.410

7.645

17

Russian Federation
Russian Federation

Daniil Kvyat

AlphaTauri-Honda AT01
AlphaTauri-Honda AT01

AlphaTauri

2'09.070

21.305

18

France
France

Romain Grosjean

Haas-Ferrari VF-20
Haas-Ferrari VF-20

Haas

2'12.909

25.144

19

Canada
Canada

Nicholas Latifi

Williams-Mercedes FW43
Williams-Mercedes FW43

Williams

2'21.611

33.846

20

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

George Russell

Williams-Mercedes FW43
Williams-Mercedes FW43

Williams

2'10.017

22.252

View full results

