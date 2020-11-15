Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Racing Point's Lance Stroll will start the race from pole position following a wild qualifying session in treacherous conditions at Istanbul. Max Verstappen will line up alongside Stroll, ahead of the second Racing Point of Sergio Perez.

When is the Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix?

The Turkish Grand Prix will be held on November 15 at Intercity Istanbul Park.

Date: Sunday, November 15, 2020 Start time: 1:10pm local time / 11:10am CET / 10:10am GMT / 5:10am ET / 2:10am PT / 7:10pm JST / 8:10pm AEST / 3:40pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the Turkish Grand Prix?

The Turkish Grand Prix will be broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe: Sky TV has the exclusive rights for Formula 1 broadcast in the UK and Italy. Movistar F1 will broadcast the race in Spain. Viewers in France can tune into Canal+.

North America: The Turkish GP will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where the race will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live coverage in Japan.

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage from Istanbul to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show the race in New Zealand.

Can I stream the Turkish Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

Weather forecast for the Turkish Grand Prix

Current forecast suggests a cloudy day at Istanbul, with 51% chance of rain an hour before the race start.

