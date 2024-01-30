Formula 1 files trademark application for ‘Chicago Grand Prix' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Is Formula 1 headed to the Windy City?

The sport has increased its presence in the United States in recent years, introducing the Miami Grand Prix in 2022 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix the following year to build off success of the Netflix docuseries, "Drive to Survive." Now, a recent trademark application is hinting at a future F1 race in Chicago.

As first reported by SB Nation, fans noticed a few trademark applications for "Grand Prix of Chicago" and similar names filed in the United States Patent and Trademark Office by the Formula One Licensing BV.

While this does not guarantee that a race will be coming to Chicago, it indicates that F1 has an interest in exploring new venues in the US.

Last summer, Chicago hosted NASCAR's first-ever Cup Series street race, which delivered the biggest rating of a NASCAR race for NBC in six years.

At a time when F1 has been adding more street races to the circuit, perhaps it took notice of NASCAR's success in Chicago.