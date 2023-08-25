Formula 1: Daniel Ricciardo out of Dutch Grand Prix after injuring hand in practice crash

Daniel Ricciardo injured his left hand in a crash on Friday during practice for the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix. (Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images)

Daniel Ricciardo will miss the Dutch Grand Prix after suffering a broken bone in his hand during a practice crash on Friday.

Oscar Piastri spun and hit the wall in the banked Turn 3 at the Zandvoort road course. Ricciardo was behind Piastri and he slid into the wall as he entered the corner and Piastri’s car was stopped on the track. After exiting his car, Ricciardo was holding his left hand close to his chest.

In a statement, the team said Ricciardo had broken a metacarpal bone.

A nasty moment for our Aussie pair during FP2



Daniel Ricciardo is being checked at the local hospital after the collision#DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/RXdiSBLbtx — Formula 1 (@F1) August 25, 2023

Ricciardo will be replaced by Liam Lawson. Sunday’s race will be Lawson’s first Formula 1 Grand Prix and he will practice and qualify the car on Saturday.

From Motorsport.com:

"He's broken something in his hand, so he won't race," Red Bull's Helmut Marko told Motorsport.com.

"Lawson will drive. It's difficult for him. It's a shame because the car is good here."

The Dutch Grand Prix was set to be Ricciardo’s third race of the season. After parting ways with McLaren at the end of the 2022 season — and being replaced at the team by Piastri — Ricciardo signed a contract to serve as the reserve driver for Red Bull behind Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in 2023.

But Ricciardo found himself back in F1 just 10 races into the season after AlphaTauri was unimpressed with Nyck De Vries’ performance. The rookie posted an average finish of 15.9 through the first 10 races of the season and failed to score a single point. His best finish of the season was a 12th at Monaco and he had crashed out of two races.

Ricciardo finished 13th in Hungary and in 16th at Spa before F1’s summer break. F1 races at Monza on Sept. 3 and it’s unclear if Ricciardo will be able to compete in that race or if Lawson will replace him again. Lawson finished third in Formula 2 in 2022 and also served as a Red Bull reserve driver last season.