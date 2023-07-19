Formula 1 betting, odds: Who's the favorite to finish behind Max Verstappen in Hungary?

Verstappen is the big favorite for Sunday's race but the board is crowded behind him

Lando Norris' odds to win the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix are +1600 after his second-place finish in the British Grand Prix. (Photo by Michael Potts/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

The odds behind Max Verstappen are fascinating.

You know by now that Verstappen is going to be a massive favorite ahead of every Formula 1 race for the rest of the season, barring something unexpected. And he’s -300 at BetMGM to win his ninth race of the season in Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix (9 a.m. ET, ESPN2). The Hungarian Grand Prix is the 11th race of the season.

But it gets really interesting behind Verstappen. And the odds are also proof that oddsmakers don’t have much faith in anyone else getting the win on Sunday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez is the No. 2 favorite at +1100 despite his poor qualifying efforts recently. Perez hasn’t started in the top 10 in any of the last five races. Those bad starting positions have prevented him from giving Verstappen a fight at the front of the field.

The No. 3 favorites are Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton. Each of them are at +1400 ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris at +1600. Norris was second in the British Grand Prix after starting on the front row alongside Verstappen.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has the same odds as Norris while Hamilton’s teammate George Russell is at +2000, and Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz is at +2200. Nine drivers with odds at +2200 or better to win a Formula 1 race is an incredible sign of parity. Except when one of those drivers is at -300.

Here are a few of the bets we like ahead of the race weekend.

Max Verstappen to win pole (-250)

Yes, you should bet Verstappen to win the race. You should also bet on him to win the pole, too, especially since the odds are better.

Max Verstappen to post the race’s fastest lap (-155)

The odds here are so relatively high because Verstappen could be so far ahead of everyone else that someone pits late for a set of fresh tires and a chance at the bonus point. We’ll take the risk.

Esteban Ocon to finish in the top 10 (-140)

Ocon won in 2021 and finished in the top 10 in 2022. Alpine gets a rebound with a good finish or two this weekend.

Lewis Hamilton to finish in the top three (+125)

With Perez’s poor qualifying form and Hamilton’s excellence in Hungary, we think another podium finish is very possible.

Verstappen and Hamilton go 1-2 (+250)