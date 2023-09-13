Formula 1 betting, odds: Max Verstappen is -350 to get his first Singapore win

Max Verstappen has won 10 Formula 1 races in a row. (Photo by Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Max Verstappen enters Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix looking for his 11th win in a row and his first at the track.

Verstappen has never won in Singapore but is far and away the favorite to win in 2023. He’s -350 at BetMGM as he cruises to his third consecutive world championship. His Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Perez at +800 is the only other driver with odds better than +1500 to win the race.

Perez is the defending race winner as he beat Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to the finish line. Verstappen finished seventh a season ago after starting eighth. We would be stunned if Verstappen qualified that far back in the field or finished outside the top three on Sunday.

Last year’s race was the first at the track since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the track will look a bit different than it did a season ago. Race officials have reconfigured the third sector of the track. There are fewer turns in the final portion as lap times should be much faster. That could play into the hands of Red Bull and Verstappen. And if you’re rooting for Verstappen’s win streak to end, you know he doesn’t need any more advantages.

Singapore has changed its track layout. 😲 You didn’t know? Here’s Marcel Kiefer from our Esports team to show you round. 🤘 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 12, 2023

Here are a few bets that we like ahead of Sunday’s race (8 a.m. ET, ESPN2). And yes, you should bet Verstappen to win the race.

Max Verstappen to win pole (-225)

Singapore may not be a track suited to the Ferraris in 2023 and we trust Verstappen’s pace over Perez’s. While Perez was the king of street courses a year ago, Verstappen is the king of everything this year.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez to both finish in the top three (-140)

These odds are aburdly low but it still feels like a great value bet. We trust Perez a lot less than Verstappen, but Sunday could be Perez’s best chance to end Verstappen’s win streak.

Max Verstappen to win FP1 (-135)

FP1 is a bit of a crapshoot at Singapore because it’s contested while the sun is up. But we’re confident in the Red Bull’s pace and these odds for Verstappen.

Esteban Ocon to finish in the top 10 (+110)

It’s been a rough season for Alpine, but the team has at least shown some pace at street circuits. Ocon was 15th in Baku but finished eighth in Saudi Arabia, ninth in Miami and third in Monaco.

Lewis Hamilton to finish in the top three (+165)