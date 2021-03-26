Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix
The circuit ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, which takes place on Sunday. VIDEOGRAPHIC
One day after Holyfield said the fight was off, Tyson says it's happening.
Sixth seed Lee took control in the third game to beat the Dane 30-29 20-22 21-9 at the Birmingham event. "I'm happy, excited, sad ... Everything has come into one moment so it's hard to describe the feeling," said Lee, who knocked out world number one Kento Momota in the quarter-finals.
One bettor thinks the Crimson Tide will roll in the second round.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Max Abmas and Kevin Obanor have pushed each other to greatness. Oral Roberts' star players room together on traditional road trips and have formed a bond through it, joking around and picking on each other like brothers. The Golden Eagles could keep defying the odds when they play No. 3 seed Arkansas on Saturday in the Sweet 16.
"It's just my frustration kind of boiling over I would say."
Ethan Thompson understood the moment. Oregon State's senior guard had just led the Beavers to a spot in the Sweet 16, the latest milestone for a team picked to finish last in the Pac-12 at the start of the season. ''We knew it was in us, this success,'' Thompson said, the smile plastered on his face.
Earlier this month, LeBron James and Joel Embiid were co-favorites to win the NBA MVP, according to odds from BetMGM.
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger has some really eye-opening takes on some of this year's prospects, including a possible top-five pick at quarterback.
DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 03/22/2021
The 39-year-old Florida resident has won the Miami Open a record eight times and joins several other big names in missing the event including Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. "I am disappointed to withdraw from the Miami Open because of recent oral surgery," Williams said in a statement.
It's the pinnacle of a set-it-and-forget-it fantasy draft. The Yahoo Sports staff tries to pick the 2021 Cy Young winners.
William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield marks the second fight week cancellation UFC 260 has faced due to COVID-19.
James being out several weeks is better than indefinitely, but it's still bad news for the Lakers.
Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a deep 3 vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 03/21/2021
Dwight got into it with Montrezl Harrell.
Phil Jackson seems to think a lot of people have been unfair to Phil Jackson.
At worst, the Vikings found solid depth for the offensive line. At best, Minnesota may have found a starting guard.
Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd said on 'The Herd' that the Chicago Bears are a franchise that doesn't know what it's doing.
"It felt good to get that out of the way and move on."
Former Chicago Bears first-round bust, Leonard Floyd, cashed-in on a massive contract with the Rams this offseason.