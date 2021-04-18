Formula 1 announces Miami Grand Prix starting in 2022

Formula 1 is coming back to Florida.

F1 announced Sunday that it had signed a 10-year agreement for the Miami Grand Prix beginning in 2022. The race will be held in the parking lot around Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins.

“The USA is a key growth market for us, and we are greatly encouraged by our growing reach in the US which will be further supported by this exciting second race," Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali said in a statement. "We will be working closely with the team from Hard Rock Stadium and the FIA to ensure the circuit delivers exciting racing but also leaves a positive and lasting contribution to the people in the local community.”

Formula 1 currently races at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. F1 has been at COTA since 2012, though the series did not race at the track — or anywhere in North or South America — in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. F1 didn't race anywhere in the United States from 2008-11 after the end of the United States Grand Prix in Indianapolis.

The series said that Miami would be the 11th United States site to host a race and the 2022 Miami Grand Prix would be the second F1 race in the state of Florida. F1 raced at Sebring International Raceway in 1959.

↩️ 19 corners

📏 5.41km

🔥 3 potential DRS zones

🤯 320 km/h top speed



Introducing the new @f1miami circuit, around the iconic @HardRockStadium 🏟#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/nsJawzpIL2 — Formula 1 (@F1) April 18, 2021

Track will have 19 corners

Story continues

If you’re familiar with Miami, you know that Hard Rock Stadium is not anywhere close to the beach. It’s located west of Interstate 95 and is actually in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The track is set to have an extremely long straightaway section running east-west on the north side of the stadium. The track will go around the stadium on three sides and go as far east as Florida’s Turnpike.

F1 said it would be 5.41 KM long — or 3.36 miles — and have 19 corners. No date for the race was announced, though Domenicali said that it would likely be in the "second quarter" of 2022. That means it would not be held in conjunction with the United States Grand Prix at COTA unless that race is moved from the fall.

More from Yahoo Sports: